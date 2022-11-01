Read full article on original website
2022 Orlando City Season in Review: Alexandre Pato
Orlando City striker Alexandre Pato was re-signed to a one year contract back on Jan. 15. Initially brought to the club on Feb. 13 of 2020 to give the team’s offense a boost, his first season was lost to injury as Pato only took the field four times after leaving with a knee injury in the 2021 season opener against Atlanta. After a full off-season to heal and recover, Pato’s role for 2022 largely fluctuated between set-up man and finisher. Unfortunately for both Pato and the Lions, his season was cut short by Dru Yearwood of the New York Red Bulls. Yearwood clipped the Duck’s wings so to speak as he came through Pato’s lower body on a hard tackle and forced him to exit the match. That injury ended his season and he later underwent knee surgery on Sept. 9. Let’s take a look at his second season with the club.
2022 Orlando Pride Season in Review: Kylie Strom
The Orlando Pride signed Kylie Strom to a two-year contract with one option year in July of 2021. On paper, Strom looked to be a good depth addition with two years of experience with Atletico Madrid and having played in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The Endicott, NY native was not drafted in the 2014 NWSL Draft and played one season in Germany with FFC Frankfurt II, two seasons with the Boston Breakers, and had a two-year stint with Sparta Prague in the Czech Women’s league before joining Atleti.
2022 Orlando City Season in Review: Benji Michel
Benji Michel joined Orlando City as a Homegrown Player on New Year’s Eve back in 2018. The club exercised the forward’s option for 2022 after the conclusion of the 2021 season, bringing him back after a second straight year of seven goal contributions in the regular season. Let’s...
