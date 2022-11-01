Orlando City striker Alexandre Pato was re-signed to a one year contract back on Jan. 15. Initially brought to the club on Feb. 13 of 2020 to give the team’s offense a boost, his first season was lost to injury as Pato only took the field four times after leaving with a knee injury in the 2021 season opener against Atlanta. After a full off-season to heal and recover, Pato’s role for 2022 largely fluctuated between set-up man and finisher. Unfortunately for both Pato and the Lions, his season was cut short by Dru Yearwood of the New York Red Bulls. Yearwood clipped the Duck’s wings so to speak as he came through Pato’s lower body on a hard tackle and forced him to exit the match. That injury ended his season and he later underwent knee surgery on Sept. 9. Let’s take a look at his second season with the club.

