Former Vikings assistant Adam Zimmer tragically passes away

The Minnesota Vikings and the National Football League are mourning the loss of one of their own on Tuesday. Former Vikings linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer tragically passed away at the age of 38 his sister Corri announced via her Instagram page.

Zimmer was the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and served on his staff for all eight seasons he was the head coach. He began his coaching career with the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 season and served on the staff that won the Super Bowl in 2009.

He became the Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach in 2010 where he served until 2012 and spent the 2013 season working under his dad in Cincinnati as the assistant defensive backs coach.

After his dad was relieved of his duties in Minnesota, he went back to Cincinnati where he was serving as an offensive analyst this season.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family during this difficult time.