There is a proverb about the weather in the northern hemisphere as each year winter transitions into spring. The proverb says that “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb”. While the proverb began as a reference to astronomy, referring to the position of the constellations Leo-a lion, and Aries the ram, it eventually evolved into a summation about how typically March is the month when the Winter season ends and Spring begins.

1 DAY AGO