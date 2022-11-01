Read full article on original website
Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
Nov 4 (Reuters) - New owner Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter Inc had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers. The world's richest person, who took control of the social media company last week, said the decline came "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."
Twitter halts crypto wallet project, driving DOGE down over 10%
(Kitco News) - Twitter has halted its plan to build its own crypto wallet, according to a report published by Platformer on Wednesday evening. The report sparked a slide of over 10% for Dogecoin (DOGE). "A recently revealed plan to build a crypto wallet for Twitter appears to be on...
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
The layoffs come as a growing list of tech companies begin cutting jobs as employers brace for a looming economic recession.
Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?
(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
Elon Musk says Tesla has never contemplated investing in Glencore
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday that the electric carmaker has never considered investing in Swiss commodities group Glencore. "No. We've never contemplated investing in Glencore," he said, speaking at an investor conference in New York. The Financial Times recently reported that...
Bitcoin Nov. 4 daily chart alert - Sideways grind at present
Bitcoin Nov. 4 daily chart alert - Sideways grind at present

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Friday. Prices are in a sideways...
Twitter temporarily closes offices as layoffs begin
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc temporarily closed its offices and cut workers' access to internal systems on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email about whether they were being laid off. The move follows a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company's future under new...
Fed will create ‘real pain' as it ‘breaks' the economy in 2023 - Lobo Tiggre
The Fed raised its benchmark rate on Wednesday by 75 bps, a move that was accompanied by hawkish rhetoric from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. As the Fed continues to raise rates and weaken demand, this will “break” markets, said Lobo Tiggre, editor of TheIndependentSpeculator.com. “I’ll be very surprised...
The Fed - and not the new PM - is the biggest factor influencing crypto in the UK
The Fed - and not the new PM - is the biggest factor influencing crypto in the UK

One of the biggest stories of the year has been the tumult and turnover in the office of...
Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report
Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by a...
This metaverse now involves 'deep and thoughtful' conversations with AI and 'alien girls' - Sasha Tityanko
(Kitco News) - The metaverse now allows users to converse with artificial intelligence NPCs (non-playable characters), improving user experience, said Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO and Art Director at Sensorium. "You can have a really deep, thoughtful, and contextual conversation [with our AI]," she said. "With our virtual beings, with have...
Gold began November like a lamb but may end like a lion
There is a proverb about the weather in the northern hemisphere as each year winter transitions into spring. The proverb says that “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb”. While the proverb began as a reference to astronomy, referring to the position of the constellations Leo-a lion, and Aries the ram, it eventually evolved into a summation about how typically March is the month when the Winter season ends and Spring begins.
