kitco.com

Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers

Nov 4 (Reuters) - New owner Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter Inc had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers. The world's richest person, who took control of the social media company last week, said the decline came "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."
kitco.com

Twitter halts crypto wallet project, driving DOGE down over 10%

(Kitco News) - Twitter has halted its plan to build its own crypto wallet, according to a report published by Platformer on Wednesday evening. The report sparked a slide of over 10% for Dogecoin (DOGE). "A recently revealed plan to build a crypto wallet for Twitter appears to be on...
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
kitco.com

Elon Musk says Tesla has never contemplated investing in Glencore

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday that the electric carmaker has never considered investing in Swiss commodities group Glencore. "No. We've never contemplated investing in Glencore," he said, speaking at an investor conference in New York. The Financial Times recently reported that...
kitco.com

Bitcoin Nov. 4 daily chart alert - Sideways grind at present

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Friday. Prices are in a sideways...
kitco.com

Twitter temporarily closes offices as layoffs begin

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc temporarily closed its offices and cut workers' access to internal systems on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email about whether they were being laid off. The move follows a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company's future under new...
kitco.com

Gold price sharply up after "Goldilocks" U.S. jobs report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Friday, boosted by a...
kitco.com

Gold began November like a lamb but may end like a lion

There is a proverb about the weather in the northern hemisphere as each year winter transitions into spring. The proverb says that “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb”. While the proverb began as a reference to astronomy, referring to the position of the constellations Leo-a lion, and Aries the ram, it eventually evolved into a summation about how typically March is the month when the Winter season ends and Spring begins.

