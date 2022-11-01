Read full article on original website
Will the Diesel Fuel Shortage in the U.S. Right Now Affect Minnesota?
It's true that diesel fuel is running scarce in parts of the U.S. right now, but will that shortage affect us here in Minnesota?. There's one phrase I think we're all pretty tired of hearing these days: shortages, am I right? Thanks to those always-popular pandemic-related supply chain issues (there's another phrase I'm tired of hearing) that are still affecting us over two and half years later, there have been all sorts of weird shortages that have made certain products more difficult to find, from toilet paper to coins to pet food and many others.
Generous Minnesota Girl is Getting Recognition for Act of Kindness
Time for some good news to brighten your day! There's a 12-year-old Minnesota girl who did something very nice earlier this week and she's getting recognized for it thanks to a woman's outdoor camera. Since we flipped the calendar our minds are on the holidays now but let's go back...
Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?
UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting. Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
Minnesota Actress Is Making Movie In The Twin Cities About Her Life
Marisa Coughlan was born and raised in Minnesota and knew that when she made a movie loosely based on her own life, she needed to make it back home in Minnesota. She said it is certainly based on her relationship with her father, her own creativity, and her role as a mom.
DNR Imposes Burning Restrictions on Nearly all of Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing drought affecting much of Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to impose burning restrictions across most of the state. 85 of the state's 87 counties are affected by the order. In this region, the list includes Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore,...
Minnesota’s ‘Smaller’ Powerball Winners so far in 2022
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another Powerball drawing Wednesday with an estimated $1.2 billion jackpot on the line. Minnesota is overdue for a jackpot winner, the last time someone from Minnesota won the Powerball jackpot was nine years ago in 2013. However, Minnesota State Lottery officials say we have...
Record-Setting High and Cold Temperatures Possible Right Now in Minnesota
If you enjoy the extremes of Minnesota weather, the current weather we're experiencing is right up your alley. It seems like just about EVERY state in the country makes that same joke about how if you don't like the weather, wait five minutes and it'll change. Maybe we exaggerated a little bit, but here in Minnesota, it really IS true. Or kinda true. At least right now, anyway.
“Magic Mushrooms” May Have Health Benefits Says MN Pharma Company
I've been reading about stuff like this for the last couple of years and the possibilities for treatment of depression, alcoholism and several other things looks promising in the future. A Minnesota cannabis company, Goodness Growth is in the planning stages of conducting clinical research into plant based psychedelics, such...
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- There was not a winner for last night’s Powerball $1.2 billion jackpot. The Minnesota Lottery’s website shows the national game’s jackpot is expected to be around $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. The cash prize is forecasted to rise to $745.9 million. Although...
HyVee Will be Closed on Thanksgiving for the First Time Ever
Minnesotans and people across the country will need to make sure they have everything for their Thanksgiving meals ahead of time because HyVee has announced they won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. I think this is fantastic! Good on HyVee for giving their employees the holiday off. I do feel...
Total Lunar Eclipse Coming to Minnesota Next Week
The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you next week. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early mornings of November 8th in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
Drought Conditions Worsen Across Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Drought conditions in Minnesota keep getting worse. Thursday's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 52 percent of the state is now in a Moderate Drought, which is up from 45 percent a week ago. They say 19 percent of the state is in a Severe...
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
Merry Christmas – How Much Will Your Christmas Lights Cost In Minnesota This Year?
Just how much your holiday lights will cost you this year is yet to be determined; but, you can get a pretty good guesstimate by using this Christmas Light Calculator. How do you use the site? You enter some specific information:. You'll need to know how many bulbs you plan...
The Need is Real for Blood Donations in Southern Minnesota
The American Red Cross is asking you to donate soon to keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season. People of all blood types are needed, and this is a great time to make an appointment if you've never given blood before. As a 'thank you'...
Here’s Why Minnesota Is No Longer Installing Deer Crossing Signs
State Farm Insurance has labeled Minnesota as a "high-risk" state for deer collisions and we've entered the worst time of the year for crashes. October through December is the most dangerous time for drivers on area roads and highways especially between dusk and dawn. There are about 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions...
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Burning Restrictions Issued for Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting open burning due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Chisago, Clay,...
