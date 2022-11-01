Read full article on original website
50 Years Ago: Stevie Wonder Hits New Heights With ‘Superstition’
In 1972, 22-year-old Stevie Wonder released his 15th album, Talking Book. The LP’s lead single, “Superstition,” marked a career turning point for the artist. By the early 1970s, R&B music was changing, led by such albums as Marvin Gaye's What's Goin' On and Sly & the Family Stone's musical answer to Gaye's question, There's a Riot Goin' On. Other albums, like Curtis Mayfield's Super Fly and Isaac Hayes' groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning soundtrack to Shaft, continued to expand the genre's subject matter beyond dance floors and relationships, discussing social issues relevant to the African American community as well as looking at the world.
Men at Work: Where Are They Now?
Australia's INXS might have been a household name across North America during the latter half of the '80s, but the first portion of that decade decisively belonged to fellow Aussies Men at Work. Formed in Melbourne in 1979, the band quickly earned a loyal audience at home, leading the group...
How Loggins and Messina’s ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ Hit Big Twice
"Your Mama Don't Dance" was an unlikely song, and an unexpected smash, for Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina. The lively track from the duo's second album, Loggins and Messina, was a hit two times. It was Loggins and Messina's breakthrough single, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and certified gold.
Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
Hear Tom Petty Cover ‘Call Me the Breeze’ at 1997 Fillmore Show
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers can be heard covering JJ Cale’s classic song “Call Me the Breeze” in a newly released clip from the band’s residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco from 1997. It appears on a box set, due on Nov. 25, which celebrates...
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
‘He can’t die. He had too much love in his heart.’ Haiti artist Mikaben’s life remembered
They wore white with splashes of yellow, his favorite color, and waved their flags in tribute as more than two dozen Haitian musicians paid him the ultimate tribute.
John Mellencamp Shares Unreleased ‘Scarecrow’ Track ‘Smart Guys’
John Mellencamp has shared a previously-unreleased track from the upcoming extended version of his 1985 album Scarecrow. A lyric video for the song, titled “Smart Guys,” can be seen below. Mercury/UMe will reissue the record in a range of editions on Nov. 4, including a super deluxe box...
Son of Cheap Trick Member Filling in for Rick Nielsen After ‘Minor Procedure’
Cheap Trick are once again keeping it in the family, as guitarist Rick Nielsen will be stepping away from the road for this coming week due to undergoing "a minor procedure." But in his place will be Robin Taylor Zander sitting in on guitar for the group. The band delivered...
Bono Launches ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour in New York City
Bono launched his Stories of Surrender book tour this evening in New York City, in support of his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The U2 singer appeared on stage at the Beacon Theatre to rapturous applause before launching into a condensed version of "City of Blinding Lights," backed by a trio of musicians.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 U.S. Bank Stadium Show
The biggest superstar in music is about to embark on tour for the first time in years - and the tour includes a stop in Minnesota! That's right, the one and only Taylor Swift is headed to Minnesota in 2023. Taylor has, of course, been to Minnesota so many times...
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary Coming in December
A 1971 documentary called Harvest Time, marking the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest, will premiere in theaters worldwide on Dec. 1. More showings in select locations will follow on Dec. 4, with, presumably, a home-video release at a later date. “The feature is a never-been-seen-before fan piece...
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce 2023 Joint Concerts
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will hit the road together next year, performing three joint concerts. The first performance will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, followed by Arlington, Texas, on April 8 and Nashville on May 19. Tickets for all three shows will go on sale on Nov. 11.
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Elon Musk says Twitter will permanently suspend any account that impersonates another
Reality Star Rocks Eveleth Hockey Jersey On Television
Another day, another shoutout to small town Minnesota on television! In case you didn't know, there is an Eveleth native on our silver screens right now on a television show called Winter House. The show is a spinoff of another show called Summer House. The show airs on Bravo and...
Sydney Sweeney ‘Was a Little Nervous’ to Work With Dakota Johnson on ‘Madame Web’: ‘She’s So Hot’
On the carpet of the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Sydney Sweeney revealed working with co-star Dakota Johnson on Sony’s upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web” was initially a nerve-wracking experience. “I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the event, reflecting on her reaction to seeing her co-star in person. The actress shared how she’s been a fan of Johnson for several years. “I have to say — I snuck ’50 Shades of Grey’ in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of...
Bruce Springsteen Put Engineer Jimmy Iovine to Sleep … Twice
Jimmy Iovine, who was the engineer on Bruce Springsteen’s classic album Born to Run, recalled how the Boss sent him to sleep twice during recording sessions. In a new interview with Variety, Iovine said he learned valuable lessons while working on the 1975 LP, which helped him develop his successful career as a label boss and entrepreneur.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?
It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date
Don’t Worry Darling generated more headlines than just about any movie this year. Admittedly, those headlines were not always positive. Some were about rumored relationships between members of the cast and crew; others involved allegations of spitting at lavish movie premieres. When people are debating whether your stars spit on each other, that’s maybe not a great sign about a film’s buzz.
