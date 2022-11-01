ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Years Ago: Stevie Wonder Hits New Heights With ‘Superstition’

In 1972, 22-year-old Stevie Wonder released his 15th album, Talking Book. The LP’s lead single, “Superstition,” marked a career turning point for the artist. By the early 1970s, R&B music was changing, led by such albums as Marvin Gaye's What's Goin' On and Sly & the Family Stone's musical answer to Gaye's question, There's a Riot Goin' On. Other albums, like Curtis Mayfield's Super Fly and Isaac Hayes' groundbreaking, Academy Award-winning soundtrack to Shaft, continued to expand the genre's subject matter beyond dance floors and relationships, discussing social issues relevant to the African American community as well as looking at the world.
Men at Work: Where Are They Now?

Australia's INXS might have been a household name across North America during the latter half of the '80s, but the first portion of that decade decisively belonged to fellow Aussies Men at Work. Formed in Melbourne in 1979, the band quickly earned a loyal audience at home, leading the group...
MONTANA STATE
How Loggins and Messina’s ‘Your Mama Don’t Dance’ Hit Big Twice

"Your Mama Don't Dance" was an unlikely song, and an unexpected smash, for Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina. The lively track from the duo's second album, Loggins and Messina, was a hit two times. It was Loggins and Messina's breakthrough single, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and certified gold.
Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH

Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary Coming in December

A 1971 documentary called Harvest Time, marking the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest, will premiere in theaters worldwide on Dec. 1. More showings in select locations will follow on Dec. 4, with, presumably, a home-video release at a later date. “The feature is a never-been-seen-before fan piece...
ALABAMA STATE
Reality Star Rocks Eveleth Hockey Jersey On Television

Another day, another shoutout to small town Minnesota on television! In case you didn't know, there is an Eveleth native on our silver screens right now on a television show called Winter House. The show is a spinoff of another show called Summer House. The show airs on Bravo and...
EVELETH, MN
Variety

Sydney Sweeney ‘Was a Little Nervous’ to Work With Dakota Johnson on ‘Madame Web’: ‘She’s So Hot’

On the carpet of the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Sydney Sweeney revealed working with co-star Dakota Johnson on Sony’s upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web” was initially a nerve-wracking experience. “I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the event, reflecting on her reaction to seeing her co-star in person. The actress shared how she’s been a fan of Johnson for several years. “I have to say — I snuck ’50 Shades of Grey’ in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of...
Bruce Springsteen Put Engineer Jimmy Iovine to Sleep … Twice

Jimmy Iovine, who was the engineer on Bruce Springsteen’s classic album Born to Run, recalled how the Boss sent him to sleep twice during recording sessions. In a new interview with Variety, Iovine said he learned valuable lessons while working on the 1975 LP, which helped him develop his successful career as a label boss and entrepreneur.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back

Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?

It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

Don’t Worry Darling generated more headlines than just about any movie this year. Admittedly, those headlines were not always positive. Some were about rumored relationships between members of the cast and crew; others involved allegations of spitting at lavish movie premieres. When people are debating whether your stars spit on each other, that’s maybe not a great sign about a film’s buzz.
