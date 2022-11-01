As Halloween comes to a close, and we begin to take down our skeletons, tombstones, and cobwebs and replace them with pumpkin pies and turkeys, I think we can all acknowledge that the back-to-back seasonal holidays can be a bit stressful. Having to prepare and spend so much may get tiring after a while. "Why can't I just enjoy myself?" you may ask. Thankfully, this November 14th, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy the festivities with friends or family, without the hassle. At this year's annual handmade holiday market there will be a load of goods, treats, and entertainment for you to enjoy.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO