Medi Park a Great Place for a Nice Walk Along with a Story in Amarillo
The summer months are over. The hot weather is behind us. It is a great time to spend some much-needed time outside. I did that the other day and decided to take a walk around Medi Park. While I was taking a nice little stroll I noticed something that I...
Lubbock Now Teams With Amarillo, Others, Taking Fight To Netflix
Often, when you see headlines about Lubbock and Amarillo, it's over some fabricated rivalry over which town is the best. Lubbock has Buddy Holly. Amarillo has giant steaks and a farm growing classic cars covered in graffiti. Recently, however, news came out that Yellow City and Hub City would be...
Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery
Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
Amarillo’s Westgate Mall Ready to Fry You Up in Style
We had a time where we learned a lot of places were leaving Westgate Mall, especially food places. We need great places to eat while we are doing our shopping. Since we are getting closer to the holiday season we need those places now. Earlier this year we lost both...
Heart of the High Plains: Colorful Closets
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— In this week’s Heart of the High Plains, Andy Justus sat down with Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown to talk about Colorful Closets. During the interview, they highlighted the purpose of Colorful Closets and the need for kids to have clean clothes, especially in public schools. They also discussed their upcoming fashion show […]
Big Cowboys Tower Over the Texas Panhandle Keeping Watch
Everything is bigger in Texas and that includes our cowboys. All our cowboys are big, but I'm actually talking about the giant cowboys that tower over a few cities in the Texas Panhandle. Let's talk about a few of these cowboys. Tex Randall. Tex Randall has graced the skyline of...
No Polk Street? Here’s Where Amarillo Drag Racers Moved To.
One of the Amarillo traditions back in the day was dragging. Drag racing and cruising was a popular way of life and there were a whole ton of clubs that were dedicated just to those things. Polk St. was THE spot to go for the longest time, but around 30...
Food Truck City? Here’s Some Of The Best In Amarillo.
When I lived in Austin, one of the biggest draws to the city was not only the number of food trucks but their incredible quality. So many residents swore up and down that they were better than most restaurants, and Austin has some pretty excellent restaurants. It wasn't uncommon when...
Full STEAM Ahead? Amarillo Offering Lego Robotics Courses.
One thing I've noticed that was missing from the Amarillo school system when we moved here was the lack of offerings for STEM and STEAM kids. The school system we were a part of in Austin offered full-on STEAM and STEM classes as part of the curriculum there. It was called the GT program, and my oldest was lined up in GT courses for each one of his classes.
Come Check out Amarillo’s 7th Annual Handmade Holiday Market
As Halloween comes to a close, and we begin to take down our skeletons, tombstones, and cobwebs and replace them with pumpkin pies and turkeys, I think we can all acknowledge that the back-to-back seasonal holidays can be a bit stressful. Having to prepare and spend so much may get tiring after a while. "Why can't I just enjoy myself?" you may ask. Thankfully, this November 14th, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy the festivities with friends or family, without the hassle. At this year's annual handmade holiday market there will be a load of goods, treats, and entertainment for you to enjoy.
KFDA
NWTH Neonatal Unit babies show off their Halloween costumes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Babies in the Neonatal Unit at Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrated their first Halloween. NWTH shared the Neonatal Unit Halloween costumes for the holiday. Check out the photos below!
Starbucks is Opening a New Store in Hereford
Just when I didn't think Hereford had enough caffeine, boy oh boy, it looks like they are going to be plenty caffeinated. A few weeks ago, I found out that Scooter's Coffee was moving into my hometown in the area of the old Long John Silver's Building (RIP). This will be a great thing. However, I just found out that a new Starbucks is moving into the Beef Capital of the World.
Review: Get Ghosted at Amarillo’s Burger King for Halloween
I am a big fan of anything spicy. If you can melt my face then kudos to you. The spicier the better. So when I noticed the new whopper offered by Burger King I needed to give it a try. Now I know in the age of warnings. People are...
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
New Way To Keep Kids Away From Ducks At Medi Park; Story Walk
If you have young children, or children who still believe themselves to be young, then you are familiar with hard task of keeping the kids away from the ducks at Medi Park. I've had to chase my own toddler as he goes waddling after the ducks as fast as his legs can carry him.
KFDA
Panhandle Community Services help uninsured members of the Amarillo community
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services has partnered with the Amarillo Public Library to help uninsured members in the community get insurance coverage. The Open Enrollment period for health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace started on Nov. 1 and will continue through Jan. 15. A few...
It’s A Dangerous Game Being a Biker in Amarillo
Motorcycles are a way of life for some people. For some it's life for others, it's a hobby. However, the danger that comes with riding on a motorcycle is great. Amarillo over the weekend has seen multiple motorcycle wrecks and some of those included fatalities. A motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck...
3 Days, 3 Shootings In Amarillo
Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
You Won’t Believe The Insane Line To See Gov Abbott In Amarillo
Recently I wrote about how annoying the political text messages have become. It's to the point that I'm even getting text messages for the wrong person. Today, though, I got a text about Governor Abbott making an appearance in Yellow City, so I decided to go check it out. I...
Meet the Voices: A behind the scenes look at Amarillo’s 911 call center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When an emergency or crisis strikes, like a parent’s having chest pains, a serious car wreck on I-40, maybe you smell smoke in your home or see flames or a baby isn’t breathing, we all know to dial 9-1-1 for help. But have you ever wondered who it is that you’re […]
