Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery

Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart of the High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— In this week’s Heart of the High Plains, Andy Justus sat down with Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown to talk about Colorful Closets. During the interview, they highlighted the purpose of Colorful Closets and the need for kids to have clean clothes, especially in public schools. They also discussed their upcoming fashion show […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Full STEAM Ahead? Amarillo Offering Lego Robotics Courses.

One thing I've noticed that was missing from the Amarillo school system when we moved here was the lack of offerings for STEM and STEAM kids. The school system we were a part of in Austin offered full-on STEAM and STEM classes as part of the curriculum there. It was called the GT program, and my oldest was lined up in GT courses for each one of his classes.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Come Check out Amarillo’s 7th Annual Handmade Holiday Market

As Halloween comes to a close, and we begin to take down our skeletons, tombstones, and cobwebs and replace them with pumpkin pies and turkeys, I think we can all acknowledge that the back-to-back seasonal holidays can be a bit stressful. Having to prepare and spend so much may get tiring after a while. "Why can't I just enjoy myself?" you may ask. Thankfully, this November 14th, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy the festivities with friends or family, without the hassle. At this year's annual handmade holiday market there will be a load of goods, treats, and entertainment for you to enjoy.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Starbucks is Opening a New Store in Hereford

Just when I didn't think Hereford had enough caffeine, boy oh boy, it looks like they are going to be plenty caffeinated. A few weeks ago, I found out that Scooter's Coffee was moving into my hometown in the area of the old Long John Silver's Building (RIP). This will be a great thing. However, I just found out that a new Starbucks is moving into the Beef Capital of the World.
HEREFORD, TX
Mix 94.1

I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo

You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

It’s A Dangerous Game Being a Biker in Amarillo

Motorcycles are a way of life for some people. For some it's life for others, it's a hobby. However, the danger that comes with riding on a motorcycle is great. Amarillo over the weekend has seen multiple motorcycle wrecks and some of those included fatalities. A motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

3 Days, 3 Shootings In Amarillo

Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
