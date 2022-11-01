ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022

Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’

The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2

The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?

It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
A ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series Is Coming to Peacock

For much of the 1980s and into the 1990s, the Friday the 13th series was as dependable as death and taxes. Every year or so, Jason Voorhees would rise from the grave to torture the latest batch of visitors to Camp Crystal Lake or, eventually, folks in Manhattan or even outer space.
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie

If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration

Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
John Mellencamp Paintings and Assemblages: Photo Gallery

John Mellencamp is best known for his rugged heartland rock songs, but he can be found among paintbrushes and canvases in his spare time. For Mellencamp, making music and creating artwork have always gone hand in hand. "There's nothing closer to heaven than painting," Mellencamp told The Guardian in 2018. "That's as close as you get. You're totally released to your imagination and you can't edit your imagination. It took me a long time to come to that conclusion. I think my songs and paintings reflect that."
40 Years Ago: A Rare Disease Prompts Blondie to Break Up

When Blondie announced their breakup on Nov. 1, 1982, they initially appeared to be another victim of rock cliches. Drugs and personality clashes had taken their toll on the group, but the real impetus of Blondie’s demise was a rare and life-threatening disease plaguing one of the band’s core members.
Henry Cavill Wants to Make a More Upbeat ‘Superman’

DC has a reputation for making gritty movies. While it works sometimes, Henry Cavill says when he makes his big return as Superman in an upcoming movie, he is looking forward to a more hopeful version of the character. Cavill previously appeared in director Zack Snyder’s DC films, which tended to take Superman into the shadows. There are definitely arcs within the comics that see Superman in that kind of light, but they're not really the truest to the character.
