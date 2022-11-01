Read full article on original website
Related
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2
The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?
It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
Nick Lachey Gave A Not-Great Response To Claims That "Love Is Blind" Edits Out Black Women
"People make connections in the pods for whatever reason, and those connections are then followed through to the rest of the season."
A ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series Is Coming to Peacock
For much of the 1980s and into the 1990s, the Friday the 13th series was as dependable as death and taxes. Every year or so, Jason Voorhees would rise from the grave to torture the latest batch of visitors to Camp Crystal Lake or, eventually, folks in Manhattan or even outer space.
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie
If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration
Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
Wisconsin Woman Appears In Costume Contest On Live With Kelly And Ryan
For talk shows it now seems like they all go all out for Halloween with Hollywood-style costumes and sets. For Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, they have been known to really go all out and this year was no exception. Believe it or not, for this year's Halloween episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan they had 70 costume changes. 70!
John Mellencamp Shares Unreleased ‘Scarecrow’ Track ‘Smart Guys’
John Mellencamp has shared a previously-unreleased track from the upcoming extended version of his 1985 album Scarecrow. A lyric video for the song, titled “Smart Guys,” can be seen below. Mercury/UMe will reissue the record in a range of editions on Nov. 4, including a super deluxe box...
Paul Mescal And Phoebe Bridgers Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
John Mellencamp Paintings and Assemblages: Photo Gallery
John Mellencamp is best known for his rugged heartland rock songs, but he can be found among paintbrushes and canvases in his spare time. For Mellencamp, making music and creating artwork have always gone hand in hand. "There's nothing closer to heaven than painting," Mellencamp told The Guardian in 2018. "That's as close as you get. You're totally released to your imagination and you can't edit your imagination. It took me a long time to come to that conclusion. I think my songs and paintings reflect that."
25 Nostalgic Photos That Will Put Late-Era Millennials In Their Feelings
Prepare to feel some type of way.
40 Years Ago: A Rare Disease Prompts Blondie to Break Up
When Blondie announced their breakup on Nov. 1, 1982, they initially appeared to be another victim of rock cliches. Drugs and personality clashes had taken their toll on the group, but the real impetus of Blondie’s demise was a rare and life-threatening disease plaguing one of the band’s core members.
44 Teeny Tiny Things That Were So Important To Millennials That Mean Nothing In 2022
Because there was no greater joy than turning to the TV Guide Channel at the exact moment the first channel started scrolling.
Henry Cavill Wants to Make a More Upbeat ‘Superman’
DC has a reputation for making gritty movies. While it works sometimes, Henry Cavill says when he makes his big return as Superman in an upcoming movie, he is looking forward to a more hopeful version of the character. Cavill previously appeared in director Zack Snyder’s DC films, which tended to take Superman into the shadows. There are definitely arcs within the comics that see Superman in that kind of light, but they're not really the truest to the character.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0