The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...

6 DAYS AGO