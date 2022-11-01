ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Original Alice Cooper Group Has New Music in the Wings

Since Welcome 2 My Nightmare in 2011, Alice Cooper fans have been delighted to have members of the original band — guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — writing and playing with the singer once more, a practice that continued on subsequent releases, Paranormal in 2017 and last year's Detroit Stories. And there's more coming, according to Cooper.
Metallica Bring ‘Master of Puppets’ Revival Full Circle With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Costume

The Hellfire Club has a new member. Bringing the “Master of Puppets” revival full circle, Metallica frontman James Hetfield used Halloween 2022 to pay homage to the guitar-shredding Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, who performed the band’s 1986 single during the show’s epic two-and-a-half-hour season four finale.  “Eddie Munson says Happy Halloween,” the band captioned the photo of Hetfield sporting the character’s signature look: black jeans, denim jacket, an unruly head of hair, and a Hellfire Club t-shirt, the official uniform of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society. “Master of Puppets” received similar treatment to Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as...
WILLOW shreds Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It) at recent show

At this point, it’s no secret that WILLOW loves heavy music. From her recent rock and metal-influenced album COPINGMECHANISM to the fact that she was singing the praises of Crowbar, Lamb Of God and more in our Kerrang! Cover Story, the prolific young star will undoubtedly be turning many of her fans on to the same stuff she appreciates.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Box Brings a ‘Get Back’ Treatment to the Group’s Creative Breakthrough: Album Review

The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single

For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.
Listen to Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ infectious new single Parasite

Following their recent collab with Jamie T and news this week of their three-night Camden Underworld residency, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have unleashed a killer new single. The frontman says that the infectious (literally) Parasite was “conceived on a particularly brutal trip to the seaside where both Dean and...
Album review: Turnover – Myself In The Way

It comes as no surprise at all to learn that during the pandemic, Turnover singer Austin Getz took a path less cluttered. Spending proper time at home in California for the first time since he moved there, he used the enforced non-touring months to get into meditation at his local Zen Buddhist dojo. When he wasn’t doing that, he explored his local wilderness on his bike, and took up horticulture.
