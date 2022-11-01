Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
IGN
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
IGN
Exclusive: Check Out This Beautiful New Lightning Card in the Final Fantasy TCG
The upcoming Final Fantasy Trading Card Game set, Resurgence of Power, will soon release this year on December 9. The new booster set is packed full of fan favorites from Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, and Final Fantasy 13 just to name a few. Speaking of Final Fantasy 13, we have an exclusive reveal of the newest Lightning card, one of the rarest cards in the set. Take a look in all its glory:
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
IGN
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (THURSDAY 3 NOVEMBER 2022): As of 1pm GMT, the PS5 is in stock at 9 different retailers in the UK after selling out at Very. You can still buy the PS5 from Studio, AO, Currys, Game, PlayStation Direct, Hughes, BT Shop, Scan and ShopTo. Below, we’ve outlined the best PS5 bundle deals available today. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold 2 million consoles. But it could have done even better, were it not for the persistent stock shortages that are only now starting to...
IGN
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games
Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
IGN
Resident Evil Re:Verse Video Review
Resident Evil Re:Verse reviewed by Will Borger on Xbox Series X|S, also available on Xbox One, PlayStation, and PC. There’s a good multiplayer game somewhere within Resident Evil Re:Verse, but what’s here now is in desperate need of balance changes and more content. This third-person deathmatch that was added alongside Resident Evil: Village is an interesting take on the franchise’s most iconic locations and characters, and it has some good ideas – especially giving you a second life as a fan-favorite monster. That can be fun in short bursts, but nearly every match showcases its unbalanced roster, lack of variety, and monetization methods that make better perks more easily available to those willing to spend cash.
IGN
Mineko's Night Market - Extended Gameplay Trailer
This new trailer for Mineko's Night Market features the first extended gameplay and takes fans on an adventure, exploring the village and more of the Night Market as well as providing a closer look at crafting, and cat interactions. Wishlist Mineko's Night Market on PC via Humble Store and Steam along with checking out the Nintendo Switch Game Page on the eShop.
IGN
Blight: Survival – Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Check out the five-minute gameplay reveal trailer for Blight: Survival, a third-person cinematic action-adventure survival game that its developers describe as an "action-horror roguelite" – with four-player co-op as well. A new blight is raising the dead, and you'll use your choice of medieval weapons and warfare to stop it. Wishlist it on Steam at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1774880/Blight_Survival/
IGN
PlayStation VR2: Preorder Info, Release Date, Price, and More
We now have an official release date for the PlayStation VR2, the brand-new VR system that promises the next generation of VR technology. It will release on February 22, 2023, and that means preorders will be going live very soon (to be exact, November 15). You can now also register for an exclusive invite to preorder PS VR2 at PS Direct.
IGN
How to Play the Resident Evil Games in Chronological Order
Through its (near-)consistent excellence, innovation, and longevity, Resident Evil games has earned its crown as the king of survival of horror. Capcom debuted its world of mutants and mercenaries in 1996 and has since grown Resident Evil into a multimedia franchise that spans over two dozen console games, six films, two recent Netflix series, novels, comics, and even stage plays.
