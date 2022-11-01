A small movie with a deceptively explosive title, Armageddon Time (opening Friday, Nov. 4) augurs an apocalypse. Alas, the anticipated earth-shattering arrives with the force of a winter wind rather than a megaton bomb. Do the Right Thing would have been a better moniker, if it wasn’t too much on the nose—not that writer-director James Gray is averse to hammering home the obvious—and already taken.

