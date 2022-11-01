ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!

You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!

MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Good News For Holiday Shopping

UNDATED (WJON News) - A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. A new survey by consulting firm Deloitte polled 452 shoppers in Minnesota. They found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same...
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #66!

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
1390 Granite City Sports

Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?

UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting. Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy