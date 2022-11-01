Read full article on original website
Related
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Merry Christmas – How Much Will Your Christmas Lights Cost In Minnesota This Year?
Just how much your holiday lights will cost you this year is yet to be determined; but, you can get a pretty good guesstimate by using this Christmas Light Calculator. How do you use the site? You enter some specific information:. You'll need to know how many bulbs you plan...
See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!
You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
Minnesota Experiencing Fewer Small Game Hunters
UNDATED -- Minnesota continues to lose small game hunters in what the Department of Natural Resources says is a long-term trendline. The overall number of small game licenses sold in 2021 was down 4% from the previous year and down 7% from the 10-year average. The number of Canadian goose...
Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!
MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
What’s The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In Minnesota?
"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
Browse Most Relatable Minnesota Merch You’ll See Today and I Love it!
"Why do you live in Minnesota?" How many times as a Minnesotan have you actually been asked that question? Too many to count is probably your answer. Right there with you. Our question back to anyone asking us that usually would be, why DON'T you live in Minnesota. We have...
Good News For Holiday Shopping
UNDATED (WJON News) - A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. A new survey by consulting firm Deloitte polled 452 shoppers in Minnesota. They found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same...
Strange or Cool? Minnesota Seeds found In 3 Year Old’s Candy Bucket.
What would you think, strange or cool if you were digging through your child's candy bucket after Halloween and you discovered something like this Minnesota parent did? Here they are sharing it on reddit. One person immediately responded with thinking it's great:. Something tells me, however, you would want to...
Something Most Of Us Did as Kids, Totally Illegal in Minnesota
When you are a kid, you may do some dumb things. Things that as an adult, you wouldn't consider doing, or it just seems kind of stupid. One of those things might be putting a coin, usually a penny, on a train track. Growing up, there was a train track...
Make Your Dream Vacation A Reality With Dream Getaway #66!
Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding three more Dream Getaways to some lucky Central Minnesotans this fall. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
Minnesota Holidazzle Tradition Returns for the 2022 Holiday Season
Holidazzle has always been one of my favorite traditions here in Minnesota. It used to be just a nightly parade down Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Now, it's grown to be so much more than that. Each weekend that Holidazzle is featured includes food, beverages, and vendors with all sorts of...
Great Places in St. Cloud to get Brunch/Breakfast According to Yelp
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
St. Cloud Brewery Has a New “Grinch Beer” Just in Time for the Holidays
Beaver Island brewery just announced that they have a new beer that is just perfect for those holiday get-togethers. Or, if you just want to get out of the house for a bit, head over there and tty their new "Grinch Beer". Grinch beer? Yes. According to their Facebook post,...
$1 Million, Three $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot still has not been won. That means the prize will grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
I May Never Sleep Again – Minnesota Mom Has Jitters Because of This Big Event
There's nothing quite like that first car...the feel of the steering wheel in your hands, and knowing that now...you can go anywhere in the country you want to go. You have no limitations. I have three boys. Pictured above, is my beautiful middle child. Tanner is an absolute gem of...
“Magic Mushrooms” May Have Health Benefits Says MN Pharma Company
I've been reading about stuff like this for the last couple of years and the possibilities for treatment of depression, alcoholism and several other things looks promising in the future. A Minnesota cannabis company, Goodness Growth is in the planning stages of conducting clinical research into plant based psychedelics, such...
For Your Viewing Pleasure! Quick Look at Where to Watch Holiday Shows in Minnesota.
Can you believe it is already November? Where did the year go? Here in Minnesota it is about to be hunkering down season. The time of year where we can go outside, there are plenty off outdoor activities. But when the temps hit those below zero negatives we usually find ourselves hunkering inside and finding something to do to avoid the cold.
Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?
UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting. Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.
Granite City Train Show in St. Cloud Saturday
The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center this Saturday. The show goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items. Dr. Edward Olson is a hobbyist...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0