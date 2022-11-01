Read full article on original website
knau.org
Arizona school districts return to charging for school meals
The extension of a pandemic-era federal program to provide free meals for K-12 students has expired. Now, many school districts in Northern Arizona have gone back to charging for meals or are using other funding sources to continue free food services. The Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 established a...
ADOT Says "Know Snow" When Driving to Northern Arizona On Thursday
ADOT - Know Snow. The National Weather Service is predicting snow in Flagstaff tonight and on Thursday. The Arizona Dept. of Transportation just put out a a press release that said Arizona drivers should "Know Snow" before driving north.
KOLD-TV
Snow falls across parts of Arizona causing delays and accidents
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for a storm that’s already bringing cooler temperatures across the state and now snow in the High Country. Snow began falling in parts of Arizona Thursday morning, including Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, and areas further north,...
knau.org
Transportation officials anticipate first snowstorm of the season
Arizona Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to check road conditions and be prepared ahead of the season’s first significant snowfall. They say the safest approach is to wait for the storm to pass before leaving home. Officials say drivers shouldn’t pass snowplows until the driver pulls over....
KSLTV
Utah man found dead in Arizona national monument
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A Utah man was found dead by a sheriff’s search team in the area of Flagstaff, Arizona. Conan Stults, 46, was found in the Wupatki National Monument, south of the Lomaki Pueblo area at approximately 11:36 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The office didn’t specify the manner of death but said the incident remains under investigation.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
gotodestinations.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in Flagstaff, Arizona – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Flagstaff, Arizona, there are plenty of wonderful breakfast spots to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your hiking adventure or a leisurely brunch with friends, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of these great restaurants.
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Flagstaff
Although there was no Powerball winner on Wednesday, one Flagstaff resident is walking around with $1 million
AZFamily
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
SignalsAZ
Snow, Michael Keaton in Prescott, NASCAR, Veterans Day, Dark Psychology of Halloween | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coconino County (Coconino County, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 40. The collision started when a car lost control and spun out into the westbound lanes. It then hit a guardrail before striking another vehicle.
AZFamily
Missing man found dead in remote part of Coconino County
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead in a remote, desert area of Coconino County. According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, officers were first called out to the Antelope Hill area of Highway 89 on Saturday afternoon. Officers were told there was a person trespassing and when DPS troopers arrived, they found that the person had left. Sheriff deputies and troopers were told that the person walked away headed north along the highway.
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Arizona
Thrillist compiled a list of the creepiest places to visit in each state.
knau.org
Yavapai County launches new emergency notification system
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new emergency alert system known as alertYavapai. The system will function similarly to the previous CodeRed alert system allowing users to sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms. Officials say that, by registering for alertYAVAPAI, residents can receive alerts via...
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
theprescotttimes.com
News From Cottonwood Police Department
Cottonwood, AZ – Last Wednesday, October 26th around 1:00 P.M., Cottonwood Police Officers responded to the parking lot of the Safeway Grocery Store for a report of two adult females fighting. Prior to Officers arriving the suspect had left the area in a vehicle and when doing so it was reported the victim was dragged by the vehicle for a short distance.
AZFamily
Sedona high school swimmer denied a shot at defending state title
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sedona high school swimmer had a chance at back-to-back state titles. But that chance is now gone because of a mistake on the roster that wasn’t his fault. Sedona Red Rock High School has tried to persuade the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) to...
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Emergency Notification System
As promised, we have retired the CodeRed alert system and have something new that we are calling alertYAVAPAI. This system will function much in the same way you are used to – sign up and receive alerts on multiple platforms – phone, email and text. Yavapai County residents...
