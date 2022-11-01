ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#4. New York City, New York

By JJFarq // Shutterstock
 2 days ago

- Increase in bike commuters: 28 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 132

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 104

Between 2020 and 2021, public transportation ridership in the city dropped 31%. This was despite New York being the only city in the country to have an increase in total commuters during COVID-19, among other U.S. cities with the most bike commuters . With nearly 30,000 people per square mile, those commuters who turned away from public transit had to go somewhere.

Almost 56,000 commuters chose to go to work by bike in New York City last year, making it the city with the most bike commuters in the country. Bike commutes in the city have tripled in the past 15 years. About 530,000 cycling commutes are made daily in the city, according to the city's Department of Transportation .

The department's Green Wave plan, established in 2019, is a citywide program that, among other efforts, is focused on expanding protected bike lanes. This initiative installed 29.5 lane miles of protected bicycle lanes in 2020. New York's bike-share system, City Bike , is also popular with both resident commuters and visitors alike. In August 2022, the system had 146,000 active annual members and 840,000 casual members, all averaging about 115,000 rides per day.

