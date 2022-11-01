ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#2. Burlington, Vermont

- Increase in bike commuters: 53 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 624

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 570

Located by Lake Champlain, Burlington allocated $1.5 million of its FY 2022 budget to bike and pedestrian improvements around the city. Protected bike lanes and the construction of a dedicated lane on a busy roundabout are measures city planners hope will further increase bike commuting beyond the increase experienced since 2015.

While the Burlington Greenway is the keystone bike path near the lake, the city also features bike-friendly roadways, dedicated paths, and e-bike rentals for residents and visitors. The city has been a League of American Bicyclists "Bike Friendly Community" since 2005. The city's 2017 Walk Bike Master Plan included initiatives such as new pavement markings, additional bike racks, and repurposing right-of-way access on select corridors for the application of bike lanes.

