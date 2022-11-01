3. Boston, Massachusetts

- Increase in bike commuters: 29 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 218

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 189

One of Boston's biggest biking successes was the establishment of 20 mph safety zones to promote traffic calming and reduce fatalities as part of its Neighborhood Slow Streets program.

There has also been a transformation in bike lanes available to commuters in the city. In 2020, most of Boston's bike lanes were separate from the rest of the traffic, a significant safety program improvement. Since 2018, the Go Boston 2030 transportation plan has focused on developing complete streets featuring dedicated bike lanes and boosting vehicle driver awareness of bicyclists with smart traffic signals and clear pavement marking bike-only areas.