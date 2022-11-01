Read full article on original website
Related
New Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, 18, mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after scoring first goal
Manchester United's emerging star Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club in his side's 1-0 Europa League win against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
Last Minute Winner Sends Manchester City To The Top Of The Table
A penalty from Erling Haaland in the fifth minute of additional time won Manchester City the game against Fuham.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1, Liverpool 2: Man of the Match
That was wild, wasn’t it? Liverpool traveled to London and Tottenham Hotspur off the back of the Napoli win during the midweek and while no one could call it a dominant performance, ended up with a win 2 goals to their one, and got the desperately needed three points.
SB Nation
Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United: Flat Reds succumb to deserved defeat
It’s two steps forward and one step back for Manchester United, who succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat away at struggling Aston Villa in Sunday’s Premier League clash in the Midlands. It was an extremely flat performance from the Reds, who failed to recover from conceding twice in quick succession early in the match.
SB Nation
Manchester City Beat Fulham 2-1: Reaction & Tweets
A really good win as the club came back from huge pitfalls that nearly held them to a draw. The win from the goals of Julian Alvarez or Erling Haaland made City just winners despite being down a man after the Joao Cancelo red. Great win and we move. On...
SB Nation
Manchester United WFC 1-3 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
Manchester United started out the season on strong form, showing themselves as title contenders alongside Arsenal, Manchester City, and title-defenders, Chelsea. They did not lack impetus in the first few minutes of the match against the Blues at their home turf today, activating Ann-Katrin Berger’s goalkeeping in the process.
ESPN
Man United facing Premier League fixture congestion
Manchester United face a struggle to find a place to play their postponed Premier League games after failing to win their Europa League group. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) United needed to beat Real Sociedad by 2+ goals to take first place and require only two...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “You Need To Learn Winning Again”
It got nervy in the end, but Liverpool held on for a 2-1 victory in London today. After back-to-back defeats to the 19th and 20th place teams in their last two Premier League outings, the Reds got off to a hot start through a Mohamed Salah brace. The second half saw the home team take control and create numerous chances and get one back, but Jürgen Klopp’s men were able to hold on for the victory in the end.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Erling Update, Fulham Preview, and More...
Manchester City Men face Fulham today. The Women matcg up against Reading tomorrow. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you ready for both. Pep Guardiola wants Man City to adapt tactics to stop Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. Asked if having Haaland...
SB Nation
Romano: Dejan Kulusevski to return to Spurs for Liverpool match
On this blessed Friday, I bring glad tidings to all Tottenham Hotspur fans. According to Fabrizio Romano, Dejan Kulusevski is to be recalled into Tottenham Hotspur’s first team, and will be made available for selection in Tottenham’s upcoming match against Liverpool!. Gaudete in Domino et exsultate!. Now, this...
ESPN
Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson set to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt - source
Philadelphia Union midfielder Paxten Aaronson is set to sign for Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt after the two clubs agreed a fee for the United States youth international, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson, brother of Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson, is set to be transferred to the Bundesliga club...
SB Nation
Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Reading
A couple of own goals and a Bunny Shaw header capped a dominant display by Manchester City as they continued their recent good form with a 3-0 win at Reading. Home captain Emma Mukandi scored two second half own goals in the space of seven minutes to send the blues on their way after and Shaw nodded home the third with 14 minutes remaining as the blues made it four consecutive league wins in a row.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The latest edition of this rivalry — the 205th, making Arsenal our most-played opponent — seems to have arrived on the cusp of a potential role reversal, with the teams seemingly moving in opposite directions. Over the past nearly two decades, Chelsea have been the dominant force in London, winning all the trophies and finishing above Arsenal 16 of the last 18 seasons. While the Gunners have had some success in FA Cups, London has been Blue.
SB Nation
One Of The Most Nervous Moments In My Life - Haaland on Manchester City Winning Penalty
Striker Erling Haaland has admitted he was nervous as he stepped up to score Manchester City’s match-wining penalty against Fulham. The Norwegian striker has a 100% record from the spot for the blues and kept his cool to score his 23rd goal of the season. “I was nervous,” Haaland...
SB Nation
November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
BBC
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
SB Nation
Preston North End Fans Verdict: Lacklustre Royals Fall To Defeat
Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? So often this season we’ve picked up points in games that we just wouldn’t have done last season, but Friday night was like watching Reading from 18 months ago. No ideas, no vigour, no aggression - and a deserved loss.
SB Nation
Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell to miss World Cup due to ‘significant’ hamstring injury
While Reece James recovers “ahead of schedule” from a knee injury that might not even take him out of World Cup contention with the English national team, fellow Blues defender Ben Chilwell will not have the same luck with his hamstring problem. Chelsea officially announced today that Chilwell’s...
SB Nation
Match Report: Everton 0 - 2 Leicester City
Note: Your humble scribe is reporting from The Haymaker, a bar in Austin, Texas. This establishment is the home base of the Austin Evertonians. This is hostile territory (well, semi-hostile; my experience has been that Evertonians are pretty decent folks) so here’s hoping that all goes well. Leicester City...
Comments / 0