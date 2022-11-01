Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle football pulls off postseason upset against Florence; Glenwood drops season finale to Palisade
In stunning fashion, Rifle football pulled off a 14-7 Class 2A postseason upset against Florence on the road Saturday. “This tells us we have a resilient bunch that’s just starting to figure it out,” Bears head coach Ryan Whittington said. “We’re just growing and learning.”. Having...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley news media band together to better cover the Hispanic community
In August, The Aspen Times and seven other local news-media organizations spanning the Roaring Fork Valley conducted a survey to gain insights on the Latino community’s perception of local news coverage. The goal of the survey was to assess what was missing and how the local entities might better fill those gaps.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge soccer punches ticket to 3A semifinals via Centeno overtime header; Roaring Fork bows out in Fort Collins
Coal Ridge soccer was trailing Middle Park 3-2 with 9 minutes and 24 seconds left. Kicking a gorgeous volley from 20 yards out, Titans junior Alexis Serna buried it in the back of the goal. “That was a beautiful ball,” Titans head coach Michael Mikalakis said of Serna’s goal. “It...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt goes to the air in playoff win over Woodland Park, eyes Eaton in next round
Calling it an air raid offense might be a stretch, but the Longhorns had little hesitancy letting Kade Schneider cut loose in the passing game. The senior quarterback led the Basalt High School football team’s offense to a huge afternoon in a 45-24 first-round playoff win Saturday over visiting Woodland Park on the BHS field.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday Letters: 2C thoughts, county race opinions, Boebert supporters and opponents and more
On July 1, 1977 my parents, siblings and I moved to Glenwood Springs. Glenwood has been an awesome place to raise our children and grandchildren. I imagine 10 years from now where a majority of the Glenwood workforce travels to work from New Castle, Silt, Rifle, Parachute and west. Imagine...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Celebrate lost loved ones with a community wide Día de los Muertos
Remembrance for Día de los Muertos has already begun, but the largest celebration in the valley will be in Carbondale on Friday. “It’s a memorial, thinking about the people who passed away, and people come to visit us again to be with us, especially that day,” said Francisco “Paco” Nevarez-Burgueno, director for the Ballet Folklórico at the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Company.
New 21-and-up hot springs coming to Colorado
Iron Mountain Hot Springs will add 10 riverside hot spring pools that are adults-only.Iron Mountain Hot Springs. (Glenwood Springs, CO)Iron Mountain Hot Springs is opening a new “Upriver” section which will be an adults-only collection of 10 riverside pools.
Aspen Daily News
Accident on slippery road near Basalt sends two girls to hospital
Two young girls were injured Friday morning when a pickup truck slipped off Two Rivers Road, rolled at least once and landed on its side in a bog adjacent to the Roaring Fork River, authorities said. The two girls were unrestrained and one of them suffered a head injury, according...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Independence Pass officially closed for the season
Motorists can no longer depend on Independence Pass to shave off some time on their drive to Denver. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that the pass is officially closed for the season after this week’s snowstorm. The scenic stretch of Highway 82, which connects Aspen to Twin...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico
A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Forest service investigates video of people possibly breaking rules at Hanging Lake
A video of three people dressed in “onesie” suits walking across a long log that stretches across Hanging Lake is currently being investigated by the U.S. Forest Service, an official confirmed Wednesday. The video, posted to Facebook on Oct. 27, is being used as promotional content for the...
soprissun.com
RFSD board approves support for LGBTQIA+ students
On Oct. 26, at a regular meeting of the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education, in a 5-0 vote, a resolution was approved supporting the district’s LGBTQIA+ students. Before the meeting, a group of parents and local LGBTQIA+ advocates held what was billed as a tailgate party on...
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Ashley Soldoff arrested, accused of intent to distribute fentanyl
Investigators in Garfield County have arrested a woman for intent to distribute fentanyl. Ashley Soldoff remains in custody at the Garfield County Jail. Investigators at the sheriff's office seized 30 pills of suspected rainbow fentanyl which resembles candy. Investigators are being advised that local narcotics users and sellers are calling the narcotics "Skittles."At the time of her arrest, Soldoff had multiple warrants and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
