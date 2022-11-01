ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last

The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
The Hill

5 key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes

The Federal Reserve ramped up its battle against inflation Wednesday with another large interest rate hike amid griping that the central bank’s efforts will plunge the U.S. into a recession. The Fed boosted its baseline interest rate range by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time in four consecutive...
kitco.com

Economists still doubt the Fed will announce a slowdown in rate hikes

(Kitco News) With the fourth three-quarter point rate hike already priced in by the markets, investors are zeroing in on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference and any hints that a slowdown in rate hikes is coming. But according to many economists, the markets are over-pricing the potential pivot.
Benzinga

What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to combat inflation won't have any repercussions on the cryptocurrencies market, according to experts, who pointed out major market movers including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will be stuck in a range unless there is institutional demand and clarity in regulations.
Markets Insider

The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says

The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
coinchapter.com

Fed Boss Jerome Powell Faces Political Pressure amid Rate Hike Fears

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — United States Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) sent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell an unease about interest rate hikes. Mr. Brown said that due to so many rate hikes, national employment losses are on the horizon. Mr. Brown is quoted as saying:. “It is your job to...
WISCONSIN STATE
astaga.com

Here’s What More Crucial Than Fed Rate Hike

The worldwide markets have their eyes set on the U.S. Federal Reserve because it publicizes the rate of interest hike on the FOMC assembly immediately. The robust U.S. Greenback and up to date Fed hawkish price hikes have stretched the bear market and put immense stress on the worldwide shares and crypto markets.
CBS News

U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again

In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.
The Hill

On The Money — Bracing for another Fed rate hike

The Fed has another major interest rate hike in the works, but that could mark the peak of its increases. We’ll also look at President Biden taking aim at oil companies and the Supreme Court shielding former President Trump’s tax records from the House. 🗳️ But first, catch...
US News and World Report

Fed Set to Deliver Another Big Rate Hike, Debate December Downshift

(Reuters) - U.S. central bankers are expected to keep their inflation fight in high gear this week, even as they intensify a debate over when to downshift to smaller interest rate hikes so as to avoid sending the world's biggest economy into a tailspin. With the Fed's preferred measure of...
AFP

Fed delivers another steep rate hike with more to come

The Federal Reserve delivered another steep interest rate increase on Wednesday, as expected, with its move to cool red-hot inflation taking on more weight amid the political maelstrom of key US midterm elections. While the US housing market has cooled sharply amid higher interest rates, key inflation measures show prices continue to rise and the labor market remains tight, with job openings rising and private hiring accelerating in October.

