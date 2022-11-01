Read full article on original website
Related
This company cloned cannabis cells in a bioreactor, and they’re 12 times stronger than normal
Israeli-based company BioHarvest Sciences has created a material with all the active ingredients found in cannabis that is 12 times more potent by cloning hemp cells and growing them in a bioreactor. As stated on the company's website, using its patented Bio-Plant CELLicitationTM platform technology, BioHarvest Sciences exhibits exceptional Cannabinoid...
hypebeast.com
Shift Robotics Releases "The World's Fastest Shoes"
Pittsburgh-based robotics and engineering company Shift Robotics has just unveiled its battery-powered sneakers — the Moonwalkers. Said the be the “world’s fastest shoe” the Moonwalkers assist in boosting walk speeds up to 250%. Powered by a state-of-the-art brushless DC motor, eight polyurethane wheels work together with...
nextbigfuture.com
State of AI 2022
The State of AI 2022 report was released a few days ago. * Deep Mind, Open AI and Google (neural net transformers team) are source of over two dozen AI startups. * Almost $3 trillion in enterprise value for companies (private and public) using or creating a lot of Saas AI.
AI to Be Used to Develop Nuclear Fusion Energy
Machine learning has been used to spot the notorious plasma blobs that form inside nuclear fusion reactors.
technologynetworks.com
Why vaccine developers need a Charged Aerosol Detector (CAD)
We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here. Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have become the preferred delivery system for mRNA vaccines and oligonucleotide therapeutics, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA. The identification, ratio, and purity of the lipids in the formulation are regarded as critical quality attributes for safety and efficacy, must be characterized and reported in regulatory filing.
agritechtomorrow.com
Diversity, collaboration and big data – the future for plant breeding
The conference, hosted by Crop Health and Protection (CHAP) and the Soil Association, opened up discussions to explore how plant breeding can contribute to a more sustainable future for agriculture, and address the challenges of the 21st Century. THE FUTURE of UK plant breeding needs more diversity, collaboration and big...
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Fujitsu Use Deep Learning To Develop A Person Re-Identification (ReID) Method (ECANet) That Incorporates Obtained Pair Images Without The ID Labels Into The Training Data
Over the last few years, video surveillance systems have experienced significant technological and economic expansion. In this context, the person re-identification (Re-ID) emerged. Re-ID is used in several areas, such as security and the study of customer behavior. It became widely used thanks to the performance achieved by deep neural networks. However, the performance decreases for domains other than those in the training data, and its implementation is still difficult in real-world scenarios.
technologynetworks.com
Low Emission Biodiesel Made by Coffee Waste-Fed Microalgae
Two Aston University researchers have produced high-quality biodiesel after ‘feeding’ and growing microalgae on leftover coffee grounds. Dr Vesna Najdanovic, senior lecturer in chemical engineering and Dr Jiawei Wang were part of a team that grew algae which was then processed into fuel. In just the UK, approximately...
infomeddnews.com
KA Imaging Announces New Funding for Its Activities
X-ray manufacturer KA Imaging announced today new funding for its activities. Both new investments focus on the Reveal™ 35C detector. In-Q-Tel, Inc. and INOVAIT are now part of the strong list of partners working with KA Imaging. Spectral Imaging in the Emergency Department. One of the projects, “Single exposure...
Kioxia Presented Image Classification System Deploying Memory-Centric AI with High-capacity Storage at ECCV 2022
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Kioxia Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, has developed an image classification system based on Memory-Centric AI, an AI technology that utilizes high-capacity storage. The system classifies images using a neural network that refers to knowledge stored in external high-capacity storage; this avoids “catastrophic forgetting,” one of the major challenges of neural networks, and allows knowledge to be added or updated without the loss of current knowledge. This technology was presented on October 25 at the oral session of European Conference on Computer Vision 2022 (ECCV 2022) in Tel Aviv, one of the top conferences in the field of computer vision [1]. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006375/en/ Image classification utilizing high-capacity storage (Graphic: Business Wire)
Twitter sued by staff as layoffs begin; Sizewell new nuclear plant under review – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
technologynetworks.com
AI-Powered Holograms Help Study Tiny Plankton at Microscopic Level
Using holograms created in digital microscopes and interpreted using artificial intelligence (AI), for the first time researchers can now follow the lives of microplankton at the individual level. The method is the result of an interdisciplinary research project at the University of Gothenburg. Plankton are one of the most important...
technologynetworks.com
4D Lipidomics: Workflow for Increased Throughput
Lipid profiling from complex lipid extracts can be a challenging and time-consuming task. The high complexity of samples and co-elution of isobaric or isomeric compounds complicate the confident annotation of lipids. Download this app note to discover a workflow that:. Ensures confident annotations of a wide range of lipids. Increases...
"Unleash all this creativity": Google AI's breathtaking potential
Google's research arm on Wednesday showed off a whiz-bang assortment of artificial intelligence (AI) projects it's incubating, aimed at everything from mitigating climate change to helping novelists craft prose. Why it matters: AI has breathtaking potential to improve and enrich our lives — and comes with hugely worrisome risks of...
South Korea detects huge sortie of 180 North Korean warplanes near border, scrambles fighter jets
South Korea says it has scrambled fighter jets after detecting around 180 North Korean warplanes moving near the border between the two countries.South Korea’s airforce scrambled around 80 jets, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response to the North Korean sortie.The North Korean aircraft remained north of the so-called tactical measure line, 20km (12 miles) north of the official Military Demarcation Line (MDL) between the two countries, according to South Korea.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North Korean fighter jets were detected in a number of areas inland as well as on the western and...
technologynetworks.com
Residual Herbicides Detected in Food With Novel Nanoparticle-Based Sensors
Two newly developed, low-cost tests that use nanoparticles to detect chemicals can accurately measure tiny amounts of two potentially harmful herbicides in fruits, vegetables and their products. Reporting in the journal Food Chemistry, a Washington State University research team used two testing methods to measure the levels of two herbicides,...
Sizewell C nuclear power plant ‘under review’ as UK seeks spending cuts
Proposal for new reactor in Suffolk could be delayed or scrapped, with government reassessing big projects
technologynetworks.com
Metastatic Potential Increases for Cancer Cells in Highly Viscous Environments
The human body is made up of more than a billion cells that join to form the tissues and organs of our bodies. However, cells are dynamic structures that, using different techniques, move through the body to fulfil various functions, such as close wounds or carry nutrients to other tissues.
Japanese Kabuki star wants to reach younger, global audience
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese Kabuki star who recently assumed a prestigious stage name said Friday he wants to preserve the traditional art while adopting a new approach, including by collaborating with artists from other genres around the world as he seeks to attract younger audiences. Ichikawa Danjuro XIII,...
protocol.com
The battle for AI talent
Good morning! National security hawks and tech investors have been pushing for AI researchers from China to stay in the U.S. But anti-China efforts could counteract the U.S. government's tech talent recruitment goals. The push and pull for AI smarts. The mission to bring more AI researchers from China to...
Comments / 0