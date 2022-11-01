10. Cheyenne, Wyoming

- Increase in bike commuters: 13 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 40

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 27

Walking and biking are more common than public transportation in Wyoming's capital. The city layout lends itself to such forms of transportation. What passes for public transit is very little different from rideshare service—the Cheyenne Transit Program is a reservation-based service. But commuting is set to evolve in Cheyenne and will include a boost to bike-friendly features.

In 2020, the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization approved its Connect 2045 to promote transportation investments over the next 25 years. This program will expand the bicycle network, bike lanes, and bike routes and is accepting proposals regarding changes to traffic patterns, road restrictions, and transportation in general. One of the program's main focuses is solving the disconnection between the different bike network areas to create easy and more comfortable rides.