#6. Washington D.C.

By Lissandra Melo // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

- Increase in bike commuters: 22 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 422

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 401

In May 2022, the District Department of Transportation announced an initiative, GoDCgo , to support bike use among people commuting to work and promote sustainable transportation. The initiative offers school district employees up to $200 toward purchasing a new bike for commuting. As of October 2022, more than 170 school staffers have taken advantage of the offer.

In the fall of 2021, Metro customers became eligible to use the city's bike-share program in an attempt to make up for the delays on the district's subway system. The program allowed people to earn up to 10 free bike rides up to 45 minutes across stations in the city, as well as in Maryland and Virginia.

