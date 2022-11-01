ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#7. Wichita, Kansas

By Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
 2 days ago

- Increase in bike commuters: 21 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 43

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 21

Wichita has more than 100 miles of bicycle paths , of which the Arkansas River Path is the most popular. Although Wichitans still rely heavily on other forms of transportation for commuting purposes, the number of bike commuters per 10,000 people is rising, more than doubling since 2015. The city operates a bike-share program in partnership with Tandem Mobility.

The city launched its bike-sharing system in May 2017, which includes 200 bikes and 40 stations, with annual plan prices of $30, free rides under one hour, and a reduced student rate of $20.

