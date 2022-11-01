ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#5. Atlanta, Georgia

- Increase in bike commuters: 27 more commuters per 10K people

- Bikers per 10K in 2020: 111

- Bikers per 10K in 2015: 84

Atlanta, while a major metropolitan area, has the advantage of being one of the least dense cities in the U.S. This fact may well contribute to the low number of bicyclist fatalities on its roadways. Another contributing factor may be that since 2015 the city has had a chief bicycle officer who works specifically on developing bike-related projects and promoting bike initiatives across the city.

The city has a bike-share program and openly accepts requests from the community to install bike racks within the public right-of-way.

