ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Family Turns Their Deceased Golden Retriever Into A Taxidermy Rug, And Shocker… The Internet Is Mortified

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hvxAp_0iuaD2ND00

Yeah, I don’t know how I feel about this one…

We all know it’s a common practice for families to keep the ashes of their beloved family members who have passed away, in an effort to make them feel like they aren’t far away.

And on top of that, families will often bury their family pets in the backyard for the exact same reason.

But speaking of keeping your “dead family pets close by,” this one may be a little too close…

According to the New York Post, an Australian family’s pet golden retriever had passed away, but they still wanted to keep the dog close to the family.

So, what did they do?

They took deceased dog to the taxidermist, and turned their former pet into a rug for their house…

Melbourne-based Chimera Taxidermy told Yahoo! News Australia:

“Pet taxidermy has only really become more popular in the last five years or so, so it’s a very new thing to see for most people.

Some are more of a sentimental keepsake, others are on display resting in their beds or however their owners wanted them preserved.”

The 29-year-old who requested the job be done agrees that the method is “definitely not for everyone.”

I just don’t know how I feel about this one.

What do you tell your guests who walk in the house and say:

“Wow, what a cool rug! What is it made out of?”

Do you simply respond:

“Yep, that’s the skin of my dead dog, Mike.”

I wouldn’t last five minutes in that place.

But to each their own I guess.

Needless to say, the entire internet was mortified:

Comments / 119

Rene Tryan-Bigford
4d ago

That's beyond disgusting. It's not even like they had him stuffed to remember him by but they literally had him SKINNED. What horrible people.

Reply(7)
53
Janet Wright
3d ago

I always teased that when my dog died I would take her to the taxidermist then put her on a shelf. I buried her when she died. I miss her but I now realize how tasteless my joking was. I loved her but don't want her for decor.

Reply(1)
12
Val Maria
4d ago

I guess this is their love for the dog, but a rug. I love my dogs and when they pass away I have them cremated and then I bury them in our dog cemetery which is a homemade dog house with an angel inside lit up, and a bench. They deserve that when they pass as family members. I could never have them done as a rug or stuffed. That would be too hard and weird. That would make me sadder if I had to see that everyday. They are buried, and they are in piece.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Newsweek

Husky Rolling His Eyes at Owner Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'A Teenager'

A video of a 1-year-old dog appearing to "roll his eyes" at his owner has gone viral on TikTok, where it received at least 8 million views at the time of this writing. The clip shared by TikTok user @bellaanddunks, shows a husky stretched on a sofa, as the owner taps one of his legs to get his attention.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Whiskey Riff

Massive Golden Eagle Tries To Fly Off With 8-Year-Old Girl

In places like Australia, just about everywhere you go, land, sea or air… something can kill you. Spiders, snakes, sharks… everything. Go to the rainforest… same thing. Spiders, snakes, fish, bugs, jungle cats… it’s no place to be wandering around. But if you’re around Kyrgyzstan,...
Newsweek

Cat 'Aghast' After Hearing a Human Meowing Has Internet in Stitches

Ever wish you could speak in a language your pet could truly understand? One man seems to have cracked cat communication in a viral video shared online on Thursday. Shared on Reddit's popular r/aww forum, the video was reposted by u/MorgrainX but the original poster has not so far been discovered.
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Caught Nailing Dance Move to Beyoncé Song: 'All Attitude'

A video of a dog appearing to dance to the beat of a song by Beyoncé has gone viral on TikTok. The clip posted by the TikTok account Sandi M (@goldenretriever.life) shows a golden retriever taking a few steps backward, seemingly moving to the Beyoncé song "Cuff It," as a message overlaid on the video read: "Nailed it."
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

222K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy