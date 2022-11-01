Family Turns Their Deceased Golden Retriever Into A Taxidermy Rug, And Shocker… The Internet Is Mortified

Yeah, I don’t know how I feel about this one…

We all know it’s a common practice for families to keep the ashes of their beloved family members who have passed away, in an effort to make them feel like they aren’t far away.

And on top of that, families will often bury their family pets in the backyard for the exact same reason.

But speaking of keeping your “dead family pets close by,” this one may be a little too close…

According to the New York Post, an Australian family’s pet golden retriever had passed away, but they still wanted to keep the dog close to the family.

So, what did they do?

They took deceased dog to the taxidermist, and turned their former pet into a rug for their house…

Melbourne-based Chimera Taxidermy told Yahoo! News Australia:

“Pet taxidermy has only really become more popular in the last five years or so, so it’s a very new thing to see for most people.

Some are more of a sentimental keepsake, others are on display resting in their beds or however their owners wanted them preserved.”

The 29-year-old who requested the job be done agrees that the method is “definitely not for everyone.”

I just don’t know how I feel about this one.

What do you tell your guests who walk in the house and say:

“Wow, what a cool rug! What is it made out of?”

Do you simply respond:

“Yep, that’s the skin of my dead dog, Mike.”

I wouldn’t last five minutes in that place.

But to each their own I guess.

Needless to say, the entire internet was mortified: