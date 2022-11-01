Pharrell Williams announced today from his MIGHTY DREAM FORUM that his beloved SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day music festival, art experience, will return to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28 to April 30, 2023. Mayor Bobby Dyer, Council Member Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams were present for the announcement. SOMETHING IN THE WATER will keep up its mission to empower everyone, from young people to small business owners, by bringing communities together, celebrating diversity, and doing so.

