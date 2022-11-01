ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivian Anderson
4d ago

He’s a citizen standing up for our community where no one else is doing! You can contribute to a cause or you can complain and do nothing! Thank you Pharrell!

thesource.com

Pharrell Williams Announces the Return of ‘Something in the Water’ Festival to Virginia Beach in 2023

Pharrell Williams announced today from his MIGHTY DREAM FORUM that his beloved SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day music festival, art experience, will return to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28 to April 30, 2023. Mayor Bobby Dyer, Council Member Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams were present for the announcement. SOMETHING IN THE WATER will keep up its mission to empower everyone, from young people to small business owners, by bringing communities together, celebrating diversity, and doing so.
WAVY News 10

Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown

According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/suffolk-warns-residents-of-wild-fox-presence-in-downtown/. Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown. According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department,...
13News Now

Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum

NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
