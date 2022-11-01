Read full article on original website
Vivian Anderson
4d ago
He’s a citizen standing up for our community where no one else is doing! You can contribute to a cause or you can complain and do nothing! Thank you Pharrell!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Long lines early as Something in the Water tickets open to locals first
Days after Pharrell Williams announced the return of his popular music festival to Virginia Beach, in-person ticket sales opened to locals two hours prior to the start of online sales.
When SOMETHING IN THE WATER is returning to Virginia Beach
At the Mighty Dream Forum, Pharrell Williams announced "Something in the Water" festival will return to Virginia Beach in 2023
Downtown Norfolk business owners eager for a 2023 installment of Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Coming on the heels of Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum, business owners in Norfolk are taking time to reflect. Some participated as spectators and caterers. Others prepared to serve from their storefronts, anticipating increased foot traffic in the downtown area. While the forum's economic impact is...
Scores of people line up for Something In The Water ticket sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tickets for the much anticipated Something In The Water festival went on sale today. Scores of people lined up at the Veterans United Home Loans amphitheater in Virginia Beach to be the first to snag tickets to the big event. “I got here at 5:30...
thesource.com
Pharrell Williams Announces the Return of ‘Something in the Water’ Festival to Virginia Beach in 2023
Pharrell Williams announced today from his MIGHTY DREAM FORUM that his beloved SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day music festival, art experience, will return to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28 to April 30, 2023. Mayor Bobby Dyer, Council Member Aaron Rouse, City Manager Patrick Duhaney, and Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams were present for the announcement. SOMETHING IN THE WATER will keep up its mission to empower everyone, from young people to small business owners, by bringing communities together, celebrating diversity, and doing so.
Donovon Lynch family urges Virginia Beach to 'do the right thing' with return of Something In The Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A statement from Wayne Lynch, the family of Donovon Lynch and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Virginia Beach city leaders to use the return of Something In The Water as an opportunity to remove "toxic energy." That was the phrase coined by Beach native...
Residents excited with Mighty Dream Forum, SITW return
Hundreds filled Downtown Norfolk Wednesday for a block party during Pharrell Williams's Mighty Dream Forum. Many celebrated Hampton Roads and are excited for the area's future.
Mighty Dream Day 2: Pharrell announces return of Something in the Water
Virginia Beach native and award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is holding the second day of his 3-day Mighty Dream Forum event Wednesday, aiming to bring business leaders together to better address those marginalized in society.
Scotty Quixx files $2M lawsuit against Norfolk after being forced to close
The owners of Scotty Quixx as well as the bar and restaurant's landlord is suing the City of Norfolk, demanding their business be allowed to operate again and be awarded up to $2 million in damages.
Hotel rooms are selling out fast ahead of Something in the Water
With the Something in the Water festival returning to Virginia Beach from April 28 to April 30, hotel prices are up significantly.
cbs17
Something in the Water coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023 despite Pharrell Williams’ displeasure with town’s recent action to nightclubs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water music and culture festival is coming back to Virginia Beach in 2023. Williams, a Virginia Beach native, announced the festival’s much-anticipated return on the second day of his Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. Something in the...
SOMETHING IN THE WATER tickets on sale now
Tickets for the Something in the Water festival went on sale Saturday. Pharrell Williams announced at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum that the "Something in the Water" festival will return.
Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum kicks off in Norfolk
The 3-day series of events in Downtown Norfolk kicked off Tuesday inside a large tent constructed in the green space adjacent to McArthur Center mall.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/suffolk-warns-residents-of-wild-fox-presence-in-downtown/. Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown. According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department,...
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of S. Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
A Norfolk police spokesperson says the department has seen an uptick in calls about the problem.
Here's what people are saying about Mighty Dream Forum
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
MAKING A MARK: Virginia Beach man's hard loss inspires fresh start
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Melvin Carter, Jr. made a major change following a major tragedy. "Back on December the 18th of last year, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer," Carter said. "He didn't know that he was sick. We didn't know that he was sick. It's like it...
2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront hotel room
A 2-year-old girl found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room in August died of antihistamine toxicity, according to the medical examiner.
Comments / 10