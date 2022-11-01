ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson takes dig at Lions after trade

T.J. Hockenson does not seem unhappy to be leaving the Detroit Lions behind to join the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings on Tuesday for draft picks, moving on from the former top ten pick. On Wednesday, Hockenson spoke to the Minnesota media and made a fairly pointed comment about what he was leaving behind in Detroit.
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Bucks Match Franchise Record With 7th Win To Open Season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams....
