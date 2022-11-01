Read full article on original website
4 People Were Shot On East Amherst Street In Buffalo, One Charged
Four people were shot last night in Buffalo. The shooting took place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, outside of an establishment on East Amherst Street. Police were called to the Level One Entertainment complex, located at 30 East Amherst Street around 10:30 pm, according to WIVB. Two males and two...
New York State Tops List Of Places With Most Trafficked Guns
New York State is definitely divided when it comes to gun laws. Some residents want super relaxed gun permit laws, while others want the state to get rid of guns completely. I'm sure the debate won't end anytime soon. But, one thing isn't debatable, New York is at the top of the list when it comes to trafficked guns used in crimes.
Cold Cases: New York State Police Need Help Finding These 6 Missing Women
Each of these 6 women has been missing from around New York State for decades. Police are looking for any information that can help them close these cold cases and give their families closure. 1. Cynthia D. Bulmer. Missing since 1998. Cynthia is a white female, who is 5 feet...
Bullet Proof Vets Banned in New York State
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
New York State Police: 189 arrests for DWI over Halloween weekend
State police report that impaired driving arrests over the Halloween weekend was up 42% from the previous year.
This Narcan-Resistant Horse Drug Is New York’s Fatal New High
New York health officials are issuing alerts after a Narcan-resistant horse tranquilizer has been causing mass overdoses across the state. Known as “tranq” or “tranq dope,” humans have begun using xylazine to get high. Xylazine is a powerful prescription sedative meant to be used on horses and other large animals.
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
14 indicted in cocaine, fentanyl ring
The attorney general’s office announces the indictments of 14 people in connection with an cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring in Erie and Niagara Counties.
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?
Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance
New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
hudsonvalleyone.com
A marijuana primer for inquiring New Yorkers
As of October 5, medical marijuana patients and caregivers could legally grow and get by on their own supply in New York State. For those whose suffering and symptoms are ameliorated by the plant, this news is a huge relief. However, these new regulations can be confusing. There are many nuances to navigating your first cultivation cycle. We’re here to help.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
168 pounds of marijuana seized; 2 arrested in CNY drug trafficking ring, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Police seized 168 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people who were a part of a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Central New York, deputies said Thursday. Donnelldo Madrid, 33, of Liverpool, and Michael J. Queior, 43, of Fulton, were arrested and charged with conspiracy and...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Applications for New York State's First Ever $25 Million Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program Now Open
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced initial applications are now open for the first ever New York State Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program to support games that begin development on or after January 1, 2023. The New York State Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program is intended to grow the digital game development industry across the state and accelerate economic development by offsetting some production costs. This is a $25 million tax credit that will award up to $5 million per year for five years.
This East Coast Rap Legend Just Bought an Upstate NY Weed Company! Who Is It?
Ever since recreational marijuana was legalized in New York in 2021, the industry has been growing non-stop ever since. New York is expected to generate more than $1.25 Billion in cannabis-related revenue over the next six years, and given how fast the industry has grown since legalization, that total may end up being even higher.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
