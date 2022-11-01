ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Tops List Of Places With Most Trafficked Guns

New York State is definitely divided when it comes to gun laws. Some residents want super relaxed gun permit laws, while others want the state to get rid of guns completely. I'm sure the debate won't end anytime soon. But, one thing isn't debatable, New York is at the top of the list when it comes to trafficked guns used in crimes.
GEORGIA STATE
Bullet Proof Vets Banned in New York State

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has banned most bulletproof vests that civilians use in New York State. There are only few exceptions according to the New York State website:. Effective July 6, 2022, when not being engaged or employed in an eligible profession, the purchase, taking possession of, sale,...
This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A November Stimulus Check On The Way In New York?

Many New Yorkers had the chance to cash a stimulus check from New York State in October, so should we be really for another one coming up before Thanksgiving?. In the month of October, New York State sent out stimulus checks worth $240 to those that qualified for them. The state sent out about $475 million worth of checks to New York residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York State Residents Can Get Almost $1,000 In Heating Assistance

New Yorkers who need help paying their heating bills this winter can get money from the state now. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state's heating assistance program is currently accepting applications. The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say

CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
CARTHAGE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

A marijuana primer for inquiring New Yorkers

As of October 5, medical marijuana patients and caregivers could legally grow and get by on their own supply in New York State. For those whose suffering and symptoms are ameliorated by the plant, this news is a huge relief. However, these new regulations can be confusing. There are many nuances to navigating your first cultivation cycle. We’re here to help.
WIBX 950

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Applications for New York State's First Ever $25 Million Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program Now Open

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced initial applications are now open for the first ever New York State Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program to support games that begin development on or after January 1, 2023. The New York State Digital Game Development Tax Credit Program is intended to grow the digital game development industry across the state and accelerate economic development by offsetting some production costs. This is a $25 million tax credit that will award up to $5 million per year for five years.
