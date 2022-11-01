ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Sees Large Decrease In Shootings This Year

New data that was released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services show big drops in shootings in 2022. Buffalo has seen some significant changes in crime this year when compared to previous years. While it may seem that violent crime and shootings have been rampant this...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman charged in fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer. Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30,...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo man in critical condition after being shot on Halloween

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night. Investigators said a Buffalo man, 22, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Ferry Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC where police said he was in critical condition...
BUFFALO, NY
