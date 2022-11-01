Read full article on original website
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
WNY Michaels Locations Doing Multiple FREE Craft Activities For Kids
Parents! Put these dates on your calendar! Michaels The Arts + Craft Stores will be doing some fun craft days with activities for the kids to do during the next couple of weeks. Sometimes it is hard to find things to do in order to entertain the kids, especially during the holiday season when it's cold outside and the kids have off of school.
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
Buffalo Sees Large Decrease In Shootings This Year
New data that was released by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services show big drops in shootings in 2022. Buffalo has seen some significant changes in crime this year when compared to previous years. While it may seem that violent crime and shootings have been rampant this...
WIVB
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
West Seneca Police Officer Caught Doing This In Parking Lot
Some people are not going to like this, but others will absolutely love it. You may have done the exact same thing in a parking lot since October is now over, but we won’t make you admit it if you have. The West Seneca Police Department has a stellar...
Man taken to ECMC after Northland Ave. shooting
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
Three charged after Genesee County chase
The Sheriff's office says that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Oct. 25, Jayson Wellman, 50, Timothy Szurgot, 38, and Oscar Caraballo, 41, all of Rochester, were driving a 2018 Ford Focus and allegedly failed to yield after an attempted traffic stop.
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Police In Buffalo Are Offering Rewards To Solve These 8 Murders
Police in Buffalo need your help solving these murders and getting justice for the eight victims below. Their families and loved ones deserve closure. If you know something, it's not too late to come forward and talk to investigators. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest...
Buffalo woman charged in fatal shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer. Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30,...
BPD: Reports of child deaths due to fentanyl-laced candy not true
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to authorities, a social media post that reported three North Buffalo children died via cardiac arrest due to ingesting fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween night is false. “According to Buffalo police & fire – that is not accurate,” a city spokesperson told News 4. “There are no reports of that at […]
Two shot at party on Masten Avenue
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
4 Niagara Falls Gang Members Charged With Narcotics Conspiracy
Four alleged gang members in Niagara Falls have been hit with drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced that the four men were charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. The four defendants, all from Niagara Falls, are:. • Cameron...
wutv29.com
Buffalo man in critical condition after being shot on Halloween
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night. Investigators said a Buffalo man, 22, was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of East Ferry Street just before 9 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC where police said he was in critical condition...
southernillinoisnow.com
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
These Are The Most “Buffalo” Halloween Decorations We’ve Ever Seen
If you had to designate an official bird of Buffalo, New York, it would be the pink flamingo. Not necessarily real pink flamingos that you would find in the wild, though. Buffalonians have had a love affair with their plastic pink flamingo lawn ornaments for years. Once a front yard...
14 people accused of drug trafficking in Erie and Niagara counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fourteen people are facing charges in connection with the takedown of a drug trafficking ring in Western New York. A 129-count indictment was unsealed in Erie County Court on Wednesday. Investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office say the 14 people charged allegedly trafficked...
