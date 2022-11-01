Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Heidi Klum, the queen of Halloween, outdoes herself with her most bizarre costume yet: a worm
Heidi Klum transformed into a gigantic, realistic worm while her husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed up as a bloodied fisherman for her Halloween party.
Heidi Klum Reviewed Her Best Costumes & No Wonder She's Queen Of Halloween
As we approach Halloween 2022, the Queen of Halloween is taking a look back at some of her best costumes over the years. Model Heidi Klum is known for going above and beyond every year for her annual Halloween party and we're sure 2022 will be no different. As for...
Hallow-eek! Celebrity Costumes That Are Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel
Boo! Many celebrities go all out for Halloween (cough, cough Heidi Klum), and while many costumes are sexy or funny — or a combination of the two — others are straight-up terrifying. Remember when Scott Disick dressed up as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho? Yeah … we’re still...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Nail This Couples Costume by Channeling Home Alone on Halloween
Watch: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Renew Wedding Vows. In an epic holiday crossover, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel nailed their 2022 couples costume look, dressing up as the hilarious Wet Bandits from Home Alone. In a photo shared to both stars' Instagram pages on Oct. 31, the "SexyBack" singer,...
Spooky! See Photos of Your Favorite Stars Dressing Up for Halloween This Year
Getting in on the spooktacular fun! Halloween season is upon us and all of the witches and zombies in Hollywood are showing off their festive costumes in celebration of the holiday. Every year, celebrities show up and show out with their ensembles — and 2022 is no different!. Megan...
Hypebae
Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of Halloween 2022
In celebrity world, Halloween is the one day a year when a celeb gets as creative as possible. This year, they did not disappoint. From scary to sexy costumes, your favorite A-listers and influencers channeled their favorite characters. In some cases, they dressed up like other celebrities, showing their admiration...
Heidi Klum is unrecognisable as she dresses as a worm for Halloween
The Queen of Halloween has risen again.Heidi Klum has returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with her highly anticipated spooky party and a costume so elaborate she was completely unrecognisable.The model turned up in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail. Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume, as well as her feet.Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented her costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye.On the blue carpet entrance to her party on Monday night (31 October), Klum posed with Kaulitz by laying on...
Elon Musk Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Elon Musk made a surprising appearance on Halloween night. The SpaceX founder—who continues to make headlines amid his takeover of Twitter—attended Heidi Klum's big bash at Sake No Hana in New York on Oct. 31. Musk arrived at the event in a get-up that appeared to be from local costume shop Abracadabra NYC and is called the "Devil's Champion—Leather Armor Set," which according to its website costs $1,000 to rent or $7,500 to buy.
Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween
Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. Heidi Klum's 21st annual Halloween Party, sponsored by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's, returned after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- and the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook.
Why Leni Klum's First Appearance at Mom Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Was Worth the Wait
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. Spooky good things come to those who wait. For Leni Klum, it's been impossible to ignore her mom Heidi Klum's epic Halloween costumes over the years. After all, she has earned the title of Queen of Halloween thanks to her countless head-turning looks.
Heidi Klum goes all out as a giant worm for Halloween
Heidi Klum has donned one of her most epic Halloween costumes yet: a giant worm.
Stoned Kris Jenner plays peek-a-boo at dinner after paying nearly $1K for edibles
Kris Jenner was so high during a dinner with Khloé Kardashian and Corey Gamble she began playing peek-a-boo behind her napkin. The momager, along with her boyfriend and daughter, stopped by a dispensary during a Palm Springs, Calif., getaway earlier this year to get some edibles to relieve Jenner’s hip pain. “It smells like a crazy party in here, to be honest. Kind of like the ’70s,” Jenner said in the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” noting it’s legal to buy marijuana in California. While picking out watermelon, wild cherry and pineapple gummies, a salesperson offered medicated lube to the...
The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture and Dramatic Beauty
When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual glitzy holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes that came to impress.
Leni Klum Proved She Takes Halloween Just As Seriously As Heidi in This Head-to-Toe Black Latex Bodysuit
For decades now, Heidi Klum has been the undisputed queen of Halloween. From dressing up as Fiona and Shrek with husband Tom Kaulitz to her appearance on the carpet this year as a gigantic worm, the German model has proved her love for the holiday – and apparently it’s spread to her family members too! This year, 18-year-old Leni Klum, aspiring model and daughter to the Making the Cut host, made her first-ever appearance at her mom’s annual Halloween bash. “It’s my first time, I’m so excited!” Leni told Entertainment Tonight rocking a head-to-toe black latex bodysuit as Catwoman. “I’ve been...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Closed Out Halloweekend by Dressing as a Gigantic Cucumber Slice
We already know Kendall Jenner is perfectly capable of delivering sexy Halloween looks (Jessie from Toy Story, anyone?), but she just proved that she also knows how to craft hilarious costumes, too — the latest of which poked some fun at an internet-breaking clip from last season of The Kardashians.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Take On ‘The Princess Bride’ For Halloween Costumes
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have revealed their 2022 Halloween costume! The couple, who has been married since 2002, dressed as Buttercup and Westley from the Oscar-nominated 1987 film, The Princess Bride, which they showed off in Instagram posts on Oct. 31. Sarah, 45, looked just like Princess Buttercup (who was brought to life by Robin Wright) in Buttercups’ most recognizable outfit: the red gown and gold tie-front belt she wore when she was kidnapped. She also wore a long, curly wig to complete her look. Freddie, 46, dressed as Cary Elwes‘ character of Westley in his black ninja-like outfit he donned to rescue the damsel in distress. He went all-out for the costume, accessorizing with a mask, head wrap, and sword.
The Dinner Table: Celebrity Costume Rating - Is it a trick or treat?
Host Griffin Wiles and social content creator Emily Eiges discuss celebrities' trending costumes. Wiles and Eiges discuss their reason for each celebrity costume rate. This week on Dinner Table:"The Dinner Table" teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Griffin WilesGuest(s): Emily Eiges, Shakyra MaboneEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone, Claire Grant
Comments / 0