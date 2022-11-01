Read full article on original website
Veterans Day 2022 Discounts For Veterans And Active-Duty Military
Veterans Day is coming up, Friday, November 11th. It's a day to honor all the veterans of the United States military on the anniversary of the end of World War 1. It was first proclaimed as Armistice Day in November 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. Armistice Day Becomes Veterans Day.
Show Your Support for Veterans
November is a great time to reflect on supporting our country’s veterans. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the millions of military veterans across the U.S. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.
Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night
The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
5 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11
Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
Military veterans benefit from BBQ sauce: Sailor Jerry gives 100% of profits to support America’s heroes
Ahead of Veterans Day, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum has launched a new initiative to give back. Its new Sailor Jerry Ironsides BBQ Sauce is partnering with a Texas-based, veteran-owned small business.
How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade
Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
Service dogs presented to pair of local veterans at appreciation event in Liberty
A pair of veterans got a surprise Thursday at a community event honoring veterans and first responders.
The Last Marine AH-1 Delivered Marking Beginning Of The End Of The Huey Era
USMCThe aircraft is the last of the H-1 helicopters that came to embody the American experience in Vietnam, among other conflicts, over 60 years.
MRLDA honors Tony Shepley with Lifetime Achivement Award
The founder and president of Shepley Wood Products believes in “paying your civic rent.”. Tony Shepley has been honored by the Massachusetts Retail Lumber Dealers Association (MRLDA) with its Lifetime Achievement Award. With no experience in the lumber and building materials industry, a used lumber truck, $4,000, and an...
Cole Hauser Joins Country Stars for 'Homes for the Holidays' Event for Military, First Responder Families
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is set to appear on the television event Homes For the Holidays, hosted by country star Ashley McBryde. During the event, celebrities will join The Tunnel to Towers Foundation to give away mortgage free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders. The...
