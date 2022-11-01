ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
buffalohealthyliving.com

Show Your Support for Veterans

November is a great time to reflect on supporting our country’s veterans. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on November 11 in honor of the millions of military veterans across the U.S. The day coincides with holidays such as Armistice and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries and also honor military veterans.
WASHINGTON STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night

The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
macaronikid.com

5 Ways Families Can Thank Veterans Nov. 11

Looking for ways to have your family celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11?. Veterans Day is a federal holiday meant to honor America's military veterans. The date is significant because the Armistice with Germany went into effect in 1918 on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11 month, for all practical purposes putting an end to World War I. The day was known as Armistice Day until 1954 when U.S. veteran organizations successfully lobbied to have it changed to Veterans Day.
24/7 Wall St.

How Much US Military Are Paid at Every Pay Grade

Many Americans who choose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces do so for patriotic reasons. But the military is also a good opportunity for many young adults to learn marketable technical skills, obtain a higher education, or simply find order and discipline in their lives. A degree of financial security is also a perk, […]
hbsdealer.com

MRLDA honors Tony Shepley with Lifetime Achivement Award

The founder and president of Shepley Wood Products believes in “paying your civic rent.”. Tony Shepley has been honored by the Massachusetts Retail Lumber Dealers Association (MRLDA) with its Lifetime Achievement Award. With no experience in the lumber and building materials industry, a used lumber truck, $4,000, and an...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy