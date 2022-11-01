Read full article on original website
Russian Lawmaker Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine Left Comatose After Incident Inside Parliament Building
A Russian lawmaker and alleged Vladimir Putin loyalist was left in a coma after suffering a series of mysterious head injuries in a parliament building, RadarOnline.com has learned. 71-year-old Anatoly Karpov was hospitalized late Saturday night after allegedly “suffering a fall.” He now reportedly resides in the neurology ward of...
Ukraine Conflict, Sanctions Set to Blow Hole in Russia's Finances
(Reuters) - The cost of Russia's military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government's budget forecasts and drain Moscow's reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts' latest calculations. That will put an ever greater strain on the Kremlin's...
Swiss Again Reject German Request to Re-Export Swiss Ammunition to Ukraine
ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland has again rejected an appeal from Germany to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, the government said on Thursday, saying such a move would violate Swiss neutrality. German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht had written to the government in Bern last month asking for permission to...
Moscow Wants to Connect Ukrainian Nuclear Plant to Russian Grid - Energoatom
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station was operating on back-up diesel generators on Thursday after being disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid by Russian shelling, the Ukrainian nuclear energy company said. Energoatom said the last remaining high voltage lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian grid had...
Time to Finalise Sweden's and Finland's Entry to NATO, Stoltenberg Says
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have delivered on the demands Turkey has set for their accession to NATO and time has come to welcome them to the alliance, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "It's time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO," Stoltenberg...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to...
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
Brittney Griner Faces Bleak Life in Russian Penal Colony
LONDON, (Reuters) - Tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care - such are the conditions awaiting U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after she lost her appeal last week against a nine-year drug sentence. It's a world familiar to Maria Alyokhina,...
Erdogan Tells Zelenskiy Ability of Ukraine, Russia to Sell Grain Critical
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone on Wednesday the ability of Ukraine and Russia to sell grain was of critical importance for the whole world, Erdogan's office said. Speaking after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up...
G-7 Ministers Back Ukraine Support, Are Suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign...
Putin Endorses Evacuation of Parts of Ukraine's Kherson Region
FRONTLINE WEST OF KHERSON, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Friday, the latest sign of Russia's retreat in one of the most bitterly contested areas in Ukraine. "Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should...
Ukrainian Troops Fire on Russians With Captured Weapons Near Key City
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces using captured weapons fired at Russian targets near the key eastern city of Bakhmut on Friday as fighting dragged on in an area that Moscow is trying hard to capture. Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks against Bakhmut and nearby Avdiivka in the Donetsk...
North Korea Flies Jets, Fires Artillery Near Border After U.S. and South Extend Drills
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday, and Pyongyang again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises. The North Korean manoeuvres follow the firing of more than 80 rounds...
Russia Urges United Nations to Help Ease Its Food and Fertiliser Exports
(Reuters) -Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating in the initiative...
G7 to Coordinate Help for Reconstruction of Ukraine's Energy Sector
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven countries agreed on Friday to coordinate their support for the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy and water supplies following recent Russian attacks on the power grid that have caused widespread blackouts. "We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the...
Finnish President Optimistic Turkey Will Ratify NATO Bid
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish president Sauli Niinisto is optimistic Turkey will ratify Finland's application to join NATO, he told reporters on Friday. "I'm optimistic that at the end Turkey will ratify our membership, I hope it takes place as soon as possible," Niinisto told a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.
North Korea Tests Inter-Continental Missile Capable of Reaching U.S.
North Korea accelerated its brazen and provocative weapons tests on Thursday, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile believed to be capable of reaching U.S. territories in the Pacific or even the mainland. Japan reported early Thursday that North Korea had fired a missile in its direction that landed in the sea,...
Ukraine Says It Has Downed Double the Number of Warplanes Moscow Lost in Afghanistan
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have destroyed 278 Russian aircraft during eight months of fighting, more than twice as many as the Soviet Union lost in its 1979-89 military intervention in Afghanistan, Ukraine's commander-in-chief said on Thursday. His statement could not be verified by Reuters and there was no comment...
