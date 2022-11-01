ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

kjzz.com

Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wyoming police say homeless people aren’t being forcibly sent to SLC on buses

SALT LAKE CITY — A Wyoming newspaper reported earlier this week that homeless people were being bused to Salt Lake City, but the newspaper later corrected its statement. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Wednesday that a circuit judge in Teton County has been issuing release orders that individuals without homes should be sent to Salt Lake City, if they are being jailed on a regular basis.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Two ejected, hospitalized after I-15 rollover near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital when they were ejected from their vehicle in a rollover crash Friday afternoon. “Troopers responded to a vehicle rollover on I-15 at mile marker 13 northbound,” according to a Utah Highway Patrol post on social media Friday evening.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.com

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
890kdxu.com

3 Southern Utah Homes That Will Blow Your Mind

3 Southern Utah luxury homes that rival anything in the country. Artistic creativity in construction makes this one of the most iconic builds in the entire country seamlessly combining the red mountain backdrop of southern Utah to fine craftsmanship inside the home. Check out the sellers descriptions:. Literally born from...
WASHINGTON, UT
sunnewsdaily.com

Miss Utah Tech 2023: Zoe Sewell

A stage of 20 women competing for one title: Miss Utah Tech University 2023. Contestant No. 9 Zoe Sewell, a freshman criminal justice major from Hurricane, was crowned Miss Utah Tech 2023 Nov. 1 at the annual competition held in the Cox Performing Arts Center Auditorium. The competition began with...
HURRICANE, UT

