Chelsea report: Blues to sign Leandro Trossard for £30m

Chelsea have launched a £30 million bid to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star, Leandro Trossard.

Trossard has been in stunning form for the Seagulls this season and until the weekend's win over the Blues, was the only player who had netted for new manager Roberto De Zerbi. He caught attention in the Italian's first game in charge, scoring a hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield.

Graham Potter has already left the Amex for west London this season, becoming the new manager at Stamford Bridge when Thomas Tuchel was dismissed early in the campaign. Now, it seems as if Chelsea could be backing their new boss with another familiar face, after Marc Cucurella joined in the summer, too.

Graham Potter moved to Chelsea from Brighton after three years with the Seagulls (Image credit: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri , a move for Trossard has "sped up" with the Belgian international's contract currently winding down.

The Daily Express has noted that with Trossard's contract coming to an end next summer, the Blues are just one of a number of clubs looking to pounce – though Brighton have an optional one-year extension. Newcastle United are also in the equation.

Trossard has been a hit at Brighton since joining in 2019, playing both as a wingback and an attacker in his time in the Premier League.

With Raheem Sterling being used in a wing-back role in Potter's 'hybrid' system, which morphs between a three- and four-at-the-back, Trossard would be a much better fit, having played there under the 47-year-old previously. Cucurella, who cost the Stamford Bridge outfit £60m is also an option there.

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton over the summer (Image credit: Chelsea)

Trossard would not be as expensive as Cucurella, owing to his contract situation – but should he have a good World Cup with Belgium, the Blues might find themselves in a transfer battle.

The 27-year-old is valued at around £22.5m by Transfermarkt .

