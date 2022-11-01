ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg-Throwing Teenager Among 3 Arrested On Halloween Night In Boston: TPD

By David Cifarelli
 5 days ago

Three people, including an egg-throwing teenager, were arrested on Halloween night in Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to Ashmont Station in Dorchester around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Transit Police said. Upon arrival, a woman told officers that a group of young men were throwing eggs at her and her three young children.

When officers approached the 16-year-old boy, he gave police a fake name and did not cooperate with them, TPD said. The teenager then assaulted an officer and was later arrested him.

Police also arrested another 16-year-old who tried to break up the fight between officers and the other teenager. Then another man, later identified as 29-year-old Aaron Maloney-Callender, tried to interfere as well and displayed a knife to officers, police said.

Maloney-Callender was arrested for Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest as a result. All three were taken to TPD-HQ for booking.

