Browns 'prefer to keep Kareem Hunt' as trade deadline approaches

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
As the trade deadline is set to strike at 4 PM Eastern Standard Time today, the Cleveland Browns are not expected to be heavy participants. The one name that has circulated a great deal in trade rumors, however, has been running back Kareem Hunt. With just nine games left on his contract, the Browns have been actively listening to offers on Hunt.

However, according to Josina Anderson today, the Browns “prefer to keep Kareem Hunt” with five hours to go until the deadline. Hunt’s touches went back up to 15 in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, and the Browns likely do not risk an injury on a significant amount of snaps if they intended to trade him.

They could still get an offer that exceeds the value of a nine-game rental of a running back, however. For now, it looks like the Browns will breeze past the trade deadline without much activity.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

