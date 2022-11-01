ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023

The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term

The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
ITHACA, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY

The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
ithaca.com

Historic House to be Restored Through Preservation Agreement

Ithaca, NY—The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has sold a historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and 3.5 acres in the town of Enfield to a private buyer. Sale of the property was contingent upon a preservation easement held by Historic Ithaca that will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be retained and maintained in perpetuity.
ITHACA, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Tompkins County, NY

Stunning waterfalls, panoramic landscapes, and magnificent nature locations are all waiting for you at Tompkins County. This county is located in New York’s Central Finger Lakes Region, with over 100,000 residents, according to the 2020 census. It was named in honor of Daniel D. Tompkins, who served as the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
CORTLAND, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing

For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
LANSING, NY
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Tacos Last Stand

“Isn’t it so great that a taco stand is bringing happiness to so many people?” This was the question I was asked while being handed a brown paper bag with tacos on a beautiful fall day. The charis- matic owner of Tacos CDMX, Eduardo Acevedo, projects an energy that makes you enjoy the food before you even take your first bite. CDMX Tacos is located next to the Finger Lakes Reuse Center on Elmira road.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Two burglaries reported at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police say two burglaries have been reported at Ruth Bader Ginsberg Hall. One student told campus police money was taken from their room between October 20 and November 1. The other reportedly occurred between October 28 and 29 when someone allegedly stole clothes, credit cards, and cash.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

One Home at a Time

Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
DRYDEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Dog involved in Ithaca biting incident is located

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The dog involved in a biting incident Friday in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department thanked all involved in finding the owner to help confirm the dog’s vaccination status. Avoid contact with any unfamiliar animals, domestic or wild. Keep vaccinations current....
ITHACA, NY
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins $3M Scratch-Off Prize

A New York man won a $3 million lottery prize. Onondaga County resident Andrew Piraino, of Liverpool, claimed the top prize from the Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Piraino received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings,...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca adding daily Delta flights to JFK

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Delta service is growing in Ithaca. The airline is discontinuing its flights to Detroit, which means the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will get two daily flights to JFK beginning January 9. Last month, Ithaca lost American Airlines flights after the airline decided to suspend service.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief

The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.

