Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
ithaca.com
New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
The construction of Cayuga Health’s 65,000 square-foot Cayuga Park Medical Office Building is inching closer to the finish line. When it’s completed the five-story facility will tower over Ithaca’s waterfront, act as a gateway into the city from the north end and improve access to health care for residents in underserved neighborhoods.
tompkinsweekly.com
Three vie for Ithaca mayoral seat to finish Svante Myrick’s term
The general election is this month, with early voting running Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 and Election Day on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Among the races on the general election ballot for Ithacans is for city mayor, where the winner will fill out the term of former Mayor Svante Myrick, who resigned in January.
uncoveringnewyork.com
How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY
The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
ithaca.com
Historic House to be Restored Through Preservation Agreement
Ithaca, NY—The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has sold a historic 200-year-old fieldstone home and 3.5 acres in the town of Enfield to a private buyer. Sale of the property was contingent upon a preservation easement held by Historic Ithaca that will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be retained and maintained in perpetuity.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Tompkins County, NY
Stunning waterfalls, panoramic landscapes, and magnificent nature locations are all waiting for you at Tompkins County. This county is located in New York’s Central Finger Lakes Region, with over 100,000 residents, according to the 2020 census. It was named in honor of Daniel D. Tompkins, who served as the...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
whcuradio.com
Cortland’s smoking ban on Main Street to begin in weeks ahead
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Smoking will soon be illegal on Main Street in Cortland. City officials approved the ban on Tuesday. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’ll go into effect in the next 30 days. The law affects cigarettes, vapes, and marijuana use. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve...
tompkinsweekly.com
The Barksville Inn to move to Lansing
For over seven years, The Barksville Inn in Brooktondale has welcomed hundreds of furry “guests.” Soon, it’ll be starting a new chapter as leaders there look to move the business to Lansing at 89 Goodman Rd. by early next year. The Barksville Inn is a “hotel for...
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
ithaca.com
Tacos Last Stand
“Isn’t it so great that a taco stand is bringing happiness to so many people?” This was the question I was asked while being handed a brown paper bag with tacos on a beautiful fall day. The charis- matic owner of Tacos CDMX, Eduardo Acevedo, projects an energy that makes you enjoy the food before you even take your first bite. CDMX Tacos is located next to the Finger Lakes Reuse Center on Elmira road.
13 Locally Owned Restaurants Close To Binghamton University [GALLERY]
I've mentioned this before and will repeat it again, we have a great variety of establishments serving a wide variety of foods. While we may not be able to compete with all the different styles of food that say, New York City can offer, I think the Triple Cities area holds its own when it comes to a variety of offerings.
whcuradio.com
Two burglaries reported at Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Police say two burglaries have been reported at Ruth Bader Ginsberg Hall. One student told campus police money was taken from their room between October 20 and November 1. The other reportedly occurred between October 28 and 29 when someone allegedly stole clothes, credit cards, and cash.
ithaca.com
One Home at a Time
Growing up with a contractor father in Dryden, New York, Matt Dennis learned how to make things work. “I tried to get the most out of every scrap of wood I used; to be economical, reuse old things and recycle things I no longer needed.”. As a well-known and...
whcuradio.com
Dog involved in Ithaca biting incident is located
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The dog involved in a biting incident Friday in Ithaca has been located. The Tompkins County Health Department thanked all involved in finding the owner to help confirm the dog’s vaccination status. Avoid contact with any unfamiliar animals, domestic or wild. Keep vaccinations current....
New York Man Wins $3M Scratch-Off Prize
A New York man won a $3 million lottery prize. Onondaga County resident Andrew Piraino, of Liverpool, claimed the top prize from the Triple Red 777 scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Piraino received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,549,380 after required withholdings,...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca adding daily Delta flights to JFK
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Delta service is growing in Ithaca. The airline is discontinuing its flights to Detroit, which means the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will get two daily flights to JFK beginning January 9. Last month, Ithaca lost American Airlines flights after the airline decided to suspend service.
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
Chenango County businesses pass underage drinking detail
Yesterday, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Chenango County and all businesses checked were in compliance.
Comments / 0