Looking at art can be transporting; images may take you to another place or time, or show you other ways of seeing and communicating — perhaps beyond known languages and cultural referents. Two major exhibitions at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., achieve all of the above: "Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting From Yirrkala" and "Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined." These extraordinary shows have little in common with each other aside from their current address — and the fact that each is far removed from white, Eurocentric and American art traditions.

22 DAYS AGO