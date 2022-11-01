Read full article on original website
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
American Rescue Plan funded writing fellowship for ‘non-binary’ 13-year-olds, Muslim jazz series in NYC
Thousands in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds went to dozens of humanities projects in New York that are seemingly unrelated to COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
Meet the American who conjured up 'Legend of Sleepy Hollow': Washington Irving, first US celebrity author
Washington Irving was born in New York City in 1783, just 18 months after his namesake George Washington led America to independence with victory over the British at Yorktown.
National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C. Mounted A Massive Feminist Installation On Its Facade
A large-scale installation deriving from a project that centers around feminist ideas by Austrian artist Katharina Cibulka has been installed on the facade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Cibulka’s work, a white-mesh hanging spanning 7,000 square-feet is currently draped on the museum’s exterior walls. It is part of an ongoing project titled “SOLANGE” by Cibulka, in which she has transformed public construction sites into textual displays that draw on feminism. Embroidered with a cross-stitched pink text, the work reads: “As long as generations change but our struggles stay the same, I will be a...
Museums spar over authenticity of painting ahead of major Vermeer show
From the identity of the young woman in Johannes Vermeer’s most famous painting, the Girl With a Pearl Earring, to the techniques he employed, much about the Dutch master remains a mystery. The lack of certainty about the life and works of the Sphinx of Delft, as he was...
Ancient Cultures and Contemporary Expression in Two Shows at the Hood Museum
Looking at art can be transporting; images may take you to another place or time, or show you other ways of seeing and communicating — perhaps beyond known languages and cultural referents. Two major exhibitions at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., achieve all of the above: "Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Australian Bark Painting From Yirrkala" and "Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined." These extraordinary shows have little in common with each other aside from their current address — and the fact that each is far removed from white, Eurocentric and American art traditions.
Serena and Venus Williams Amongst Seven Recipients Honored by National Portrait Gallery
Their portraits will be immortalized at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. this month. Serena and Venus Williams, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Marian Wright Edelman, Ava DuVernay, José Andrés and Clive Davis have been chosen as the seven recipients to be honored at the National Portrait Gallery’s (NPG) upcoming “Portrait of a Nation” exhibition.
Half American
Today I talked to Matthew Delmont about his new book Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad (Viking, 2022) Delmont is the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth College. A Guggenheim Fellow and expert on African American history and the history of civil rights, he is the author of four books: Black Quotidian, Why Busing Failed, Making Roots, and The Nicest Kids in Town. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, the Washington Post, NPR, and several academic journals. Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Delmont earned his B.A from Harvard University and his M.A. and Ph.D. from Brown University.
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Documentary: The Great American Novel, Truman Capote & Che Guevara
The author, a former Union Army Captain, composed his essay with the intention of identifying a “canonical” work that encompassed America’s diversity and energy, whilst reflecting its national character (at a time that for many of his countrymen “America” was still a vaguely determined concept). In search of that narrative De Forest referred to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852) as a possible candidate, but he eventually concluded that the Great American Novel had not been written as yet.
Library of Congress receives $10 million gift for exhibits
The Library of Congress has received $10 million for new exhibits including the "Voices of Early Americans: The Jay I. Kislak Collection."
Hirshhorn Museum Plans Renovation, Donald Blinken Remembered at the Met, and More: Morning Links for November 1, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CAPITAL PROJECTS. The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has tapped Selldorf Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill to renovate the interior of its Gordon Bunshaft–designed home and its plaza, the Washington Post reports, describing it as “the largest physical reimagining of the museum in its history.” Details are still being worked out, but the plan is to add exhibition space, improve accessibility, and fix up other aspects of its infrastructure. Construction is slated for 2025. “It’s really about re-envisioning the museum for the 21st century,” the Hirshhorn’s director, Melissa Chiu, told the Post. Last year, the museum of...
