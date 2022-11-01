Some sticky-fingered ne'er-do-wells in Florida managed to steal a rather sizeable statue of a baby velociraptor that had been stationed outside of a museum ahead of a forthcoming exhibit. The weird heist reportedly occurred sometime late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning on the grounds of the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science located in the community of New Port Richey. The animatronic dinosaur, which measures approximately eight feet long and four feet tall, was one of three such pieces that were to be included in a Dinos & Dragons Exhibit set for construction this week.

