New Port Richey, FL

iheart.com

Video: Thieves Steal $6,000 Velociraptor Statue from Museum in Florida

Some sticky-fingered ne'er-do-wells in Florida managed to steal a rather sizeable statue of a baby velociraptor that had been stationed outside of a museum ahead of a forthcoming exhibit. The weird heist reportedly occurred sometime late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning on the grounds of the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science located in the community of New Port Richey. The animatronic dinosaur, which measures approximately eight feet long and four feet tall, was one of three such pieces that were to be included in a Dinos & Dragons Exhibit set for construction this week.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill resident injured in garage fire

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a garage fire in Spring Hill. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth D. Wannen said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, crews responded to a call about a residential fire in the 10,000 block of Tassel Street. During the call, a neighbor reported seeing fire emanating from a garage, heavy smoke from the eves, and hearing people screaming inside the attached residence.
SPRING HILL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Newly remodeled Walmart in Bartow opens Friday

BARTOW, Fla. — Shoppers in Bartow will soon be able to walk the aisles of the newly renovated Walmart Supercenter. The ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodeled Walmart on East Van Fleet Drive will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The "much-anticipated" remodel is finally complete,...
BARTOW, FL
hernandosun.com

2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings

Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

