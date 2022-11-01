Read full article on original website
tom Brady will never endhellasTampa, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
UMA Gets $25,000 Scholarship to Helps StudentsModern GlobeClearwater, FL
fox13news.com
Dog walker discovers stolen animatronic dinosaur in New Port Richey alley
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The search for a stolen $6,000 animatronic dinosaur is over. On Thursday, police say a woman walking her dog in downtown New Port Richey saw the dinosaur down an alley about two blocks from where it was taken. She said she saw a story on...
2 babies found covered in ash, bed bug bites after man falls asleep at the wheel, Clearwater police say
Clearwater police charged two people with child neglect after infants in their care were allegedly found covered in cigarette and marijuana ash and bed bug bites.
2 struck and killed by car while crossing street in St. Petersburg
A woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
iheart.com
Video: Thieves Steal $6,000 Velociraptor Statue from Museum in Florida
Some sticky-fingered ne'er-do-wells in Florida managed to steal a rather sizeable statue of a baby velociraptor that had been stationed outside of a museum ahead of a forthcoming exhibit. The weird heist reportedly occurred sometime late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning on the grounds of the Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology & Science located in the community of New Port Richey. The animatronic dinosaur, which measures approximately eight feet long and four feet tall, was one of three such pieces that were to be included in a Dinos & Dragons Exhibit set for construction this week.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new rescued dolphin, Izzy
The roughly 5-year-old female dolphin, named "Izzy," was rescued in June 2022 by NOAA partners after she endured years of illegal human interaction which caused her health to decline.
Bay News 9
Clearwater police working toward safer streets for bicyclists and pedestrians
Officials say Pinellas County is among the top 25 in the state for traffic crashes leading to death and serious injuries for pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2021, nine fatalities were reported in Clearwater involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Officials say there have been four so far in 2022. A recently launched...
Payroll specialist stole over $10K from employee paychecks, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man who they say allegedly stole thousands of dollars from employee paychecks while working at two different businesses in 2018 and 2022.
Firefighters put out scrapyard fire in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a scrapyard fire in Tampa Thursday evening, according to Hillsborough Fire Rescue. The call reportedly came in at around 4:38 p.m. on a report of "visible smoke and flames" near the area of South 50th Street and Austin Street. Firefighters found that a shop full of trailers and trucks were on fire, Hillsborough Fire Rescue reports.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill resident injured in garage fire
One person was taken to the hospital as a result of a garage fire in Spring Hill. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth D. Wannen said that just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 3, crews responded to a call about a residential fire in the 10,000 block of Tassel Street. During the call, a neighbor reported seeing fire emanating from a garage, heavy smoke from the eves, and hearing people screaming inside the attached residence.
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
Man dies after crashing into mailbox, tree in Brooksville
A Brooksville man died Thursday after he crashed his pickup truck into a mailbox and a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Crews battle fire at Brandon apartment complex
Authorities say a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brandon Friday morning.
Friends celebrate Clearwater Beach murder victim’s life hours after second arrest
As friends of Jeff Chapman got together Thursday night for a celebration of his life, they are breathing a sigh of relief with the second suspect from his brutal murder behind bars.
Woman yanked out of SUV during Tampa carjacking; minors sought
Surveillance video shows the moment a woman sitting in an SUV was yanked out of the vehicle by a young carjacker in Tampa.
Video shows suspects damage multiple cars before murdering Jeffrey Chapman
The two suspects recorded themselves and even texted each other about the crime spree that ended in a random murder
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
Newly remodeled Walmart in Bartow opens Friday
BARTOW, Fla. — Shoppers in Bartow will soon be able to walk the aisles of the newly renovated Walmart Supercenter. The ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodeled Walmart on East Van Fleet Drive will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The "much-anticipated" remodel is finally complete,...
hernandosun.com
2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings
Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
Man seen stealing $1K in merchandise from small Tampa business, owner says
Surveillance video on Wednesday afternoon shows a robber run out of the Heads and Tails with dozens of hats despite a store employee standing nearby.
