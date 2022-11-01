ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kenoshacounty.org

Public health officials advise prevention measures as RSV cases spread

Public health authorities locally and nationwide are seeing an earlier-than-usual spike in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, Kenosha County Public Health is advising. RSV is a major cause of respiratory illness in all age groups, and is the most common cause of bronchitis, croup, ear infections and pneumonia among infants and young children.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
foodsafetynews.com

Sick employees among patient count in restaurant norovirus outbreak

An investigation into a norovirus outbreak among patrons of an Illinois restaurant has ended after identifying 173 people who became ill. The McHenry County Department of Health began the investigation into D.C. Cobb’s restaurant after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the business beginning in late August and running through mid-September.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon dentist focused on kids, their special health care needs

MEQUON, Wis. - There is a dental office in Mequon (10618 N. Port Washington Road) that specializes in the oral health of infants, children, adolescents and patients with special health care needs. Brian Kramp joined "The Kid's Dentist" team which understands the value of seeing a dentist as soon as that first tooth arrives.
MEQUON, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee sober living community calls for support, addiction affects an entire community

According to the CDC addiction and substance abuse increased during the pandemic. And we are seeing this trend rise in Milwaukee County. There are many obstacles for people trying to get sober and a critical resource are sober living facilities. These spaces are structured communities that support recovering addicts, but the number of available spots haven’t matched the growing need in southeast Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Where In The World Is Dr. Brian Peterson?

The title says it all: where in the world is former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson?. Did he truly retire, or was he forced to resign? And what has his absence meant for homicide trials that need to move forward in Milwaukee County?. We look for some clarity...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Swedish company, Alfa Laval, opens new food hub in Kenosha

Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory, a testing center, service repair capabilities and training spaces. Alfa Laval works in numerous fields, including energy, marine, and food and water, offering expertise, products and...
KENOSHA, WI
The Associated Press

In final days, Evers asks Wis. voters to worry about Michels

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Odometer tampering: Milwaukee dealer license revoked by state

MILWAUKEE - With the right tools, thousands of miles can be erased from a car’s odometer. Tampering with an odometer is against the law. It’s also the reason the state of Wisconsin says it revoked a Milwaukee businesses’ motor vehicle dealer license. The order was issued by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee Election Commission official fired following allegations of accessing ballots, sending them to state lawmaker

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee election official was fired after she fraudulently requested absentee ballots for military members and sent them to a state lawmaker who's embraced false election conspiracy theories. During a press conference Thursday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election...
MILWAUKEE, WI

