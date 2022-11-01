Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2022 World Cup Trophy Makes a Stop in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Jury Awards $21M to Patient in Vegetative State
A Dallas County jury awarded $21.1 million to the family of a man who was left in a vegetative state after surgery to repair his broken leg in 2017. The jury found that providers with U.S. Anesthesia Partners of Texas were negligent during the surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?
Hospital violence in the headlines is becoming more commonplace(Robert Linder/Unsplash) The troubling trend of hospital violence continues as two hospital employees were left dead at Methodist Dallas Medical Center two weeks ago, and that's sparking more conversation as to whether or not hospitals need a heavier emphasis on security measures such as metal detectors.
mysouthlakenews.com
Southlake Police Welcome Officer Martinez
The Southlake Police Department welcomed Officer Arianna Martinez to the force earlier this year, fresh after graduating from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) police academy. Officer Martinez was born in Phoenix, Arizona, enlisted in the Air National Guard when she was 18, and still currently serves. She...
Local developer Scott Tarwater dies
L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies
On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
fortworthreport.org
New meatpacker CEO hopes to continue family and Fort Worth Western legacy
Juan Alfonso Ramos has fond memories of growing up on his family’s ranches in Chihuahua, Mexico and in southeastern New Mexico. The routine? Early-morning chores, school and then more chores. “It never really felt like chores, we were just being on the ranch and doing what we loved,” Ramos...
Dallas Observer
Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House
Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
fortworthreport.org
These artists are shedding light on Tarrant County underground dance scene
Tarrant County, particularly Fort Worth, is better known for classical music than for underground dance music, but local DJs are trying to change that. Meet some of the artists working to expand the dance music scene. Kowboy. Skyler Salinas, known as Kowboy, was raised around house music. His mom went...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Documentary About First Responder Mental Health Set to Premiere in North Texas
PTSD911, a documentary about first responder mental health, is set to premiere at a special event at the Irving Arts Center. The documentary hopes to shine a light on the mental health crisis facing, firefighters, police officers, EMS workers and 911 operators. “If we don’t have healthy first responders responding...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
dallasexpress.com
Elementary Teacher Dies Suddenly after Flu Complications
Art educator Amanda Kelly, a McKinney ISD teacher who taught at Valley Creek Elementary, died suddenly on October 31. Her death was apparently the result of complications related to the flu virus, just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Blynda Christian, a long-time friend and coworker of Kelly,...
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
