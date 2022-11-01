ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

dallasexpress.com

Jury Awards $21M to Patient in Vegetative State

A Dallas County jury awarded $21.1 million to the family of a man who was left in a vegetative state after surgery to repair his broken leg in 2017. The jury found that providers with U.S. Anesthesia Partners of Texas were negligent during the surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Nick Reynolds

Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?

Hospital violence in the headlines is becoming more commonplace(Robert Linder/Unsplash) The troubling trend of hospital violence continues as two hospital employees were left dead at Methodist Dallas Medical Center two weeks ago, and that's sparking more conversation as to whether or not hospitals need a heavier emphasis on security measures such as metal detectors.
DALLAS, TX
mysouthlakenews.com

Southlake Police Welcome Officer Martinez

The Southlake Police Department welcomed Officer Arianna Martinez to the force earlier this year, fresh after graduating from the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) police academy. Officer Martinez was born in Phoenix, Arizona, enlisted in the Air National Guard when she was 18, and still currently serves. She...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local developer Scott Tarwater dies

L. “Scott” Tarwater, a local developer in the hospitality industry, passed away on October 24 at the age of 74. Tarwater spent much of his life in Grapevine, and the last nine years in Flower Mound, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Donna, recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They had two children together, Renee Hidlebrand and Reece Tarwater.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
justpene50

Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies

On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
PROSPER, TX
Dallas Observer

Court Rules That Dallas Is Allowed to Shut Down Texas Card House

Dallas poker rooms are not out of hot water yet, especially after a ruling on a lawsuit by Civil District Court Judge Eric Moyé. According to Moyé, the city had the right to take back the certificates of occupancy it had initially granted to poker rooms, allowing them to operate.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
FORT WORTH, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Documentary About First Responder Mental Health Set to Premiere in North Texas

PTSD911, a documentary about first responder mental health, is set to premiere at a special event at the Irving Arts Center. The documentary hopes to shine a light on the mental health crisis facing, firefighters, police officers, EMS workers and 911 operators. “If we don’t have healthy first responders responding...
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Elementary Teacher Dies Suddenly after Flu Complications

Art educator Amanda Kelly, a McKinney ISD teacher who taught at Valley Creek Elementary, died suddenly on October 31. Her death was apparently the result of complications related to the flu virus, just days after loved ones say she fell ill. Blynda Christian, a long-time friend and coworker of Kelly,...
MCKINNEY, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX

