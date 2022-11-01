ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coronavirus tally: Workers leave iPhone facility in China to avoid COVID curbs and visitors stranded at Disneyland in Shanghai

Workers in a producing facility that assemble Apple Inc.’s. iPhone within the Chinese metropolis of Zhengzhou seem to have left to keep away from COVID-19 curbs, with many touring on foot for days after an unknown variety of staff have been quarantined within the facility after a virus outbreak, the Associated Press reported. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms confirmed people who find themselves allegedly Foxconn staff climbing over fences and carrying their belongings down the highway. Separately, guests to Shanghai Disneyland have been left stranded on the park on Monday, after the resort halted operations to adjust to new COVID-19 restrictions amid a brand new outbreak of the virus.
BBC

Inside Shanghai Disney as park locked down over Covid

Video posted on social media shows crowds of people trapped inside Shanghai Disney after a Covid-imposed lockdown of the park. Visitors in the theme park will not be allowed to leave until they can show a negative Covid-19 test. The park closed its gates to comply with China's strict zero-Covid...
Daily Beast

Visitors Trapped in Disney Resort by Sudden COVID Lockdown But The Rides Are Still Running

China’s strict zero-COVID policies ruined the fun for hundreds of people attending Halloween festivities at the Shanghai Disney Resort. On Monday the park closed abruptly, sending many visitors unsuccessfully scrambling for the gates to try to get out. The park did not warn visitors inside or those waiting to get in about the immediate closure, and it is unclear what sort of outbreak prompted it, according to Reuters. On Saturday, the park had announced it would be operating with a limited workforce, and that some live events would be cancelled, but the park remained open.
Variety

Park Visitors Trapped as COVID Fear Closes Shanghai Disneyland Again

Visiting a theme park in China now comes with a significant risk of involuntary detention. An estimated 20,000 park visitors were trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland on Monday after city authorities stepped up their anti-COVID measures. In November last year some 30,000 people were trapped in the park for two days...
Cheddar News

Shanghai Disneyland Closes Indefinitely as Businesses Lockdown Over COVID-19

"China is continuing strict COVID-19 lockdowns and this week its eye is on Disney.On Monday, about 400,000 attendees and staff at Shanghai Disneyland were locked into the resort and not allowed to leave until they cleared COVID tests. Ten locally transmitted COVID cases were reported in the city on Sunday, according to Reuters. Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park will be closed indefinitely to comply with pandemic prevention and control. It will notify guests when it will reopen. Ticketholder will be able to pick a date to reschedule their visit within six months of the parks reopening. Other reservations will...
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
