FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Possible Tornadoes+Severe Storms Expected Friday Across Texarkana
Buckle down the hatches a very strong cold front is expected to move across Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana beginning Friday evening and could last into the early morning hours on Saturday. This storm is likely to bring some very severe weather to the Ark-La-Tex, so folks should be on notice of threatening weather.
Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness
Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
How Many Of These Closed Texarkana Restaurants Do You Remember?
A little while back I did a post on Facebook asking you what restaurants we needed back in Texarkana. Some of the restaurants have only been closed for a short while and some of them are classic, like back in the 80s and 70s. After a little driving around and...
Enjoy The Fall Weather With A Bike Tour in Downtown Texarkana
With the weather feeling more like fall every day why don't you take a 'Fall 'Bike Tour' in downtown Texarkana?. These downtown bike tours are going on now through early next month. This is what the Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department had to say about these unique tours:. The Tours...
Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
‘Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites’ Thursday In Texarkana
"Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites" is an event that celebrates our downtown and everything it has to offer. On Thursday you can experience the local brews, the local bites, and a great local band. The event begins at 7 pm and is a two-hour event that will go on until 9 pm in front of Hopkin's Icehouse in the Texarkana entertainment district.
Three Chicks ‘Fall Festival On The Farm’ November 5 in Texarkana
Enjoy a day of family fun on the farm this Saturday at Three Chicks Feed, Seed and Cafe. For their Fall Festival. The kids will have a blast with fun activities like pony rides, haystack treasure hunts, a bounce house and more!. Petting Zoo and More. Here is your perfect...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Chris Black Named Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief
The City of Texarkana, Texas announces it's Interim Fire Chief, Chris Black on Saturday, October 29th. The announcement comes after former Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter, vacated the position recently to become Fire Chief for the City of Aubrey, Texas. “We welcome this new change and are fortunate to have someone...
Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd
Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
5 Spooky Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
Fall Festivals and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are just some of the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5
The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
National Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29 in Texarkana
Did you know that tomorrow Saturday, October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day? It is and you can dispose of any outdated or unused medication safely. A couple of Texarkana Arkansas officers will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. This...
Santa to Make Early Stop in Texarkana at Four States Fairgrounds November 5
You may say oh it's way too early to start thinking about Christmas but after Halloween this coming Monday the holiday and Christmas season will be official. So get ready for the Candy Cane Corral. All of us in Texarkana are lucky because it looks like Santa wants to make an early stop here and get photos made with the kids.
The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park
The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
The Eagle Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to ‘Taste of Texarkana’
It's almost here the Taste of Texarkana is back and it's big! This year's event at the Four States Fair Entertainment Center is set for Tuesday, November 1 and The Eagle has your chance to win tickets. So far there are already 34 vendors that will be there from restaurants,...
Texarkana Police Search For Alleged Trigger Man in Local Shooting
Texarkana Texas Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who is wanted for aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon in a shooting incident that happened last Thursday, October 20 in Texarkana, Texas. In a report posted on the Texarkana Texas Police Facebook Page, TTPD is investigating a shooting incident that...
‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana
"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
Early Voting Starts Today, Here’s Where to Vote in Miller & Bowie Counties
In a blink of an eye, Mid Term Elections are here. Well, at least early voting is here. The Midterm Election Day is November 8 but if you want to vote early then now is the time. Early voting is now open in Arkansas and Texas. So now we just...
‘Cody Hibbard’ Highlights The Live Music In Texarkana
"Mike Mayberry And The Slowhands", and "Cody Hibbard" are just one of 17 great bands you can see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
ABOUT
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
