Texarkana, TX

Eagle 106.3

Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness

Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

Be Prepared These Texarkana Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Remember how back in the day most stores would be closed on Thanksgiving? Then all of a sudden all the stores started their Black Friday sales so early that the sales would all start on Thanksgiving Day. Well, what's old is new again and more and more stores are announcing they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give their employees more time with their families.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

‘Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites’ Thursday In Texarkana

"Local Bands, Local Brews, Local Bites" is an event that celebrates our downtown and everything it has to offer. On Thursday you can experience the local brews, the local bites, and a great local band. The event begins at 7 pm and is a two-hour event that will go on until 9 pm in front of Hopkin's Icehouse in the Texarkana entertainment district.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Eagle 106.3

Chris Black Named Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief

The City of Texarkana, Texas announces it's Interim Fire Chief, Chris Black on Saturday, October 29th. The announcement comes after former Fire Chief, Eric Schlotter, vacated the position recently to become Fire Chief for the City of Aubrey, Texas. “We welcome this new change and are fortunate to have someone...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Harvest Mobile Pantry Returns To Nashville Arkansas November 2nd

Harvest Regional Food Bank is returning to Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry on Wednesday, November 2. “With the recent rise in hunger, it’s more important than ever that Harvest meet the needs of our food-insecure families where they are,” says Camille Coker Wrinkle, CEO/Executive Director. “Our goal is to continue making sure families have the food they need, even during this challenging time.”
NASHVILLE, AR
Eagle 106.3

5 Spooky Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana

Fall Festivals and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are just some of the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

4 States Auto Museum Car Show Rescheduled For November 5

The Four States Auto Museum will host its "Fall Car Show" is on November 5th in downtown Texarkana. The show has been rescheduled due to the rain in the forecast for this weekend. The show will be from 8 AM until 3 PM and open to all new or old cars. Trophies will be awarded for the first three places in each class. Registration will be from 8 am until 11 am at 217 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana. Registration is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members.
TEXARKANA, AR
Eagle 106.3

National Drug Take Back Day Saturday Oct. 29 in Texarkana

Did you know that tomorrow Saturday, October 29 is National Drug Take Back Day? It is and you can dispose of any outdated or unused medication safely. A couple of Texarkana Arkansas officers will be at the Texarkana Emergency Center located at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. This...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

The Town That Dreaded Sundown Wraps Up The Free Movies In The Park

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the classic Halloween movie "The Town That Dreaded Sundown" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ And More Cool Stuff To Do In Texarkana

"Mutts Gone Nuts" and all the fall festivals in the Texarkana area highlight the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Fall Festivals. You will find all of the Fall Festivals in our area in one spot. Lisa has been working on this and keeping it updated with the latest information. If you have something to add please message us through our station app.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

