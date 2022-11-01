Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
Washingtonian.com
These Adoptable Cats Survived the Ukraine War. Meet the People From Virginia Who Rescued Them.
Many miles after they crossed into Ukraine from Romania, Sue Bell and Shana Aufenkamp arrived at an emergency shelter that has been an oasis for animals that have been exposed to devastating bombings, starvation, and desolation. Bell and Aufenkamp’s mission: Help the animals at the shelter, and bring as many kittens as possible back to Virginia.
DVM 360
Every veterinarian must care about African swine fever
By now, you’ve probably heard that the African swine fever virus (ASFV)1 has wreaked havoc on major pork-producing countries like China and Vietnam, severely crippling their ability to produce a much-needed source of protein for domestic use. If your practice doesn’t offer swine health consultation services, it may be easy to dismiss this nonzoonotic disease that primarily affects animals in Asia. However, ASFV threatens not only global food security2 but also agriculture, which is the backbone of the US rural economy.
DVM 360
HABRI announces new research to support unhoused youth with pets
The research project will try to develop a multi-perspective strategy for reforming housing services. The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) will fund a new research project to help create a better strategy to rehome housing services in order to support unhoused young people with pets. The research will be done by the University of Denver Graduate School of Social Work.
DVM 360
Blue Buffalo honors National Pet Cancer Awareness Month in New York City
Event hosted at the AKC Museum of the Dog featured an esteemed veterinary oncologist highlighting promising strides in the field throughout her career. On the evening of November 2, 2022, Blue Buffalo Co, Ltd, hosted an event focused on pet cancer advancements at the prestigious American Kennel Club (AKC) Museum of the Dog in New York, New York to bring attention to National Pet Cancer Awareness Month. Blue Buffalo’s commitment to pet oncology research runs deep as the company was founded in 2002 by the Bishop family as a homage to their late dog Blue, an Airedale terrier who passed away from this devastating disease.
ffnews.com
Embrace Pet Insurance Teams Up with Best Friends Animal Society to Cover Adoption Fees Now Through the End of the Year
Embrace Pet Insurance, a leading pet insurance provider for dogs and cats in the US, and Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025, believe that all pets deserve a safe place to call home. That’s why they’ve teamed up to help more pets find loving families this holiday season.
DVM 360
Social media for rookies and veterans
Tannetje Crocker, DVM, offers must-know tips for veterinary practices both new and old to the social media game. During a dvm360® interview at the 2022 New York Vet conference, Tannetje Crocker, DVM and media personality, with Veterinary Emergency Group in the Dallas-Fortworth Texas area, highlights creative ways veterinary practices at any stage of their social media presence can succeed.
Salary transparency is a win for NYC job hunters, but some say workers still will need to push for pay equity
New York City's salary transparency law will change the job application process for many, but experts say pay equity is more than cash compensation.
San Francisco Examiner
Industry Leader, The Vets, Is Improving the Quality of Care for Pets
We have all, at some point, wanted to own a pet. Pets provide far more benefits than just companionship. A pet can be your best friend, exercise buddy, play partner, and even your health and well-being guardian. Having a pet helps combat loneliness and depression, a major reason why almost every household in the US has a pet. But this also entails a responsibility to determine the ideal pet that suits your needs, personality, and budget.
CRT tip line didn't quite go as planned
They set up a tip line to try and crack down on critical race theory. Parents had complaints – but not about that. It's Thursday's news.
DVM 360
Project Street Vet expands to Georgia
The California non-profit will establish a chapter in Atlanta, Georgia. Project Street Vet (PSV), a nonprofit public charity based in California that provides veterinary care, treatment, and support to pets experiencing homelessness, is opening a new chapter in Atlanta, Georgia. In partnership with Fetch by the Dodo (Fetch), this will be the first time the nonprofit has expanded its services outside of Southern, California since it was founded by Kwane Stewart, DVM.
DVM 360
PetWellClinic completes 5-unit deal for South Florida franchise expansion
Expands access to an affordable and convenient healthcare experience for pets and pet owners. PetWellClinic, a US pet-wellness franchise brand, is expanding its South Florida presence, particularly in Fort Myers, with the signing of its newest 5-unit franchise agreement. This deal was completed by Edward Pike, an expert franchisee from the retail realm focused on staking a claim with the "emerging concept to benefit his home and neighboring communities."1.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Best Online Dog Training Courses: Taught by Pet Experts
Are you looking for the best online dog training courses? Do you wish you had a beautiful and thriving relationship with your dog? If so, you should think about choosing the best online dog training course to help your pet understand what behaviors are acceptable. It can be efficient and quick!
