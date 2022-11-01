Read full article on original website
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao said he anticipates about 90% of Elon Musk's ideas for Twitter will fail. Zhao said the best way to improve Twitter is to define new features and see what sticks. Musk has already proposed charging $8 a month for blue check marks and bringing back...
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter
Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Retained Stake in Company After Elon Musk Acquisition, Filings Show
Dorsey's decision saved the Tesla mogul about $1 billion in his takeover of the social media platform. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is betting that Elon Musk can turn the social platform’s fortunes around. According to securities filings Monday evening, Dorsey opted to roll his ownership stake in the company...
Elon Musk is betting on Vine to make Twitter popular again
Elon Musk has told engineers at Twitter to work on a reboot of the short-video sharing service Vine, six years after it was shut down by the then CEO, Jack Dorsey, Business Insider has reported. After months of delay in acquiring the social media platform he believes has the potential...
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes For Layoffs: 'I Grew The Company Size Too Quickly'
On Friday, Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company. Earlier this year, Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board ending his formal relationship with the company. With the ongoing layoff fiasco happening at Twitter, its co-founder Jack Dorsey has come forward to take responsibility, saying he...
Twitter locks out 'hundreds' of content-moderation workers. Now only about 15 people have keys to the system ahead of potential midterm disinformation, report says
Twitter Head of Safety and Integrity Yoel Roth said the restrictions reduce opportunities for "insider risk" from rogue employees as Elon Musk takes over the company.
Jack Dorsey's new social media platform sees 30K sign-ups after Musk's Twitter takeover
Some users are leaving Twitter in light of Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform for founder Jack Dorsey's newest platform.
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Elon Musk's First Tweet After Twitter Layoffs: 'No Choice When Company Is Losing'
Musk has also announced that the company will charge $8 per month from verified accounts. Twitter posted a net loss of $270 million in the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022,. Amid plunged into turmoil, the much-anticipated layoffs at Twitter Inc TWTR CEO Elon Musk now seem to be...
Elon Musk floats the idea of selling blue checkmarks on Twitter for $8 a month after criticizing the current ‘lords & peasants system’
New Twitter owner Elon Musk floated the idea of selling the coveted blue checkmarks on the service, used to identify verified high-profile users and weed out imposters, for $8 a month. “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit,” Musk tweeted...
Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk
Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
Jack Dorsey tweets apology and takes responsibility for mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is taking responsibility for the massive layoffs under Elon Musk. On Saturday, Dorsey tweeted an apology and expressed love for the Twitter staff. Former Twitter employees are slamming the company and Musk for his chaotic first week at the helm. Former Twitter employees have been vocal...
Elon Musk Appears To Threaten Advertisers Wary Of His Twitter Takeover
Newly minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched an apparent attack on skittish advertisers late Friday as he faces a potentially devastating advertising exodus from the social media giant he just took over. After Musk said that Twitter “has had a massive drop in revenue” because of “activist groups pressuring advertisers,”...
