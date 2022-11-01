ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
NASDAQ

Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk

Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
HuffPost

Elon Musk Appears To Threaten Advertisers Wary Of His Twitter Takeover

Newly minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk launched an apparent attack on skittish advertisers late Friday as he faces a potentially devastating advertising exodus from the social media giant he just took over. After Musk said that Twitter “has had a massive drop in revenue” because of “activist groups pressuring advertisers,”...

