dailyhodl.com
Amicus Briefs Are Boosting Ripple’s Case and Weakening SEC’s Arguments in XRP Lawsuit, Says Crypto Legal Expert
Crypto legal expert Jeremy Hogan says the amicus briefs filed in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple are harming the SEC’s case. Hogan says the amicus briefs are strengthening Ripple’s case in the lawsuit the markets regulator filed against Ripple alleging XRP to be an unregistered security.
u.today
Ripple v. SEC: Coinbase Requests to File Amicus Brief
According to a recent document, the American crypto exchange Coinbase has requested the court to file for its amicus curiae brief. The document shows that the U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange supports Ripple (XRP) against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, Coinbase says in the request that the SEC has failed...
u.today
SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Blogger BitBoy on His Part in Case as XRP Holder
Blogger and crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, also known as BitBoy, has expressed his contentment at participating in a class action lawsuit by XRP holders against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Recall that the lawsuit was initiated by pro-XRP lawyer and founder of CryptoLaw firm, John Deaton. More than 70,000...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase and Crypto Advocacy Group Support Ripple in XRP Lawsuit With SEC by Asking To File Amicus Briefs
Yet another two parties are attempting to weigh in on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple. Top crypto exchange Coinbase and the crypto lobbying group the Blockchain Association are both seeking the court’s permission to file legal documents known as amicus briefs in the Ripple case, according to files shared by digital asset legal website CryptoLaw.
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whale Suddenly Moves Massive $148,102,802 Trove of Crypto
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is abruptly moving a massive trove of XRP worth nearly $150 million over the past weekend. On Saturday, an unknown wallet sent 313,218,270 XRP worth more than $148 million to another unknown wallet, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. Blockchain explorer Bithomp reports that the...
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects
Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
u.today
Justin Sun Moves $50 Million to Binance to Support ETH, Ripple CTO Declares NFT Revolution on XRP Ledger, DOGE Spiked 115% Last Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Justin Sun, who predicted every Ethereum top, now transferred $50 million to Binance. Yesterday, former CEO of Tron Justin Sun reportedly moved $50 million to Binance. The transfer was widely discussed by the crypto community, as the last time Sun shifted a large amount of stablecoins, Ethereum spiked above $1,600. The transfer took place while the second-biggest crypto is struggling to surpass the $1,600 price level. To continue moving up, ETH desperately needs support from whales. The $50 million support from Sun only could start a reaction on the markets and initiate yet another rally. At the moment of writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,555, per CoinMarketCap.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
u.today
Cardano Developer Adds Former Intertrust Cryptographer to Its Team
Cardano developer Input Output has appointed Dr. Vanishree Rao as the head of applied cryptography. Dr. Rao started her professional career as a research intern at Microsoft Research, the research subsidiary of the tech giant, back in 2009. The academic spent two years working as a cryptography research scientist at...
u.today
Hashflow (HFT) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC and Binance on November 7
MEXC Global will list Hashflow on November 7, 13:00(UTC) with Binance together, and users will be able to trade their native token HFT(HFT/USDT). Meanwhile, MEXC has launched a deposit competition for HFT, and the total prize pool is 5000MX. Hashflow (HFT) is a decentralized exchange that supports cross-chain interoperability. It...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Chief Product Officer Steps Down: 'Time to Get Off the Ride’
Coinbase is losing one of its C-suite executives. Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee is leaving his position at the crypto exchange, the executive shared Wednesday. In a Linkedin post, Chatterjee said working at Coinbase for three years was “a ride” and “the most exciting roller coaster” from which he now needs a break.
decrypt.co
Australian Asset Manager Delists Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs After Just 6 Months
After launching just before the industry's May meltdown, Cosmos Asset Management is shuttering its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs today. The asset manager behind two of Australia’s first crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has applied to delist the much-hyped investment vehicles just a few months after launch. The fund responsible for...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum May Have the Single Most Bullish Price Chart in the World, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one Ethereum (ETH) chart is flashing a strong bullish signal. Pal tells his 983,800 Twitter followers that no other chart is more bullish than the ETH/Bitcoin (BTC) ratio, a closely watched measure of the price relationship between the world’s two largest cryptocurrencies.
u.today
MoneyGram Now Allows Buying Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin on Its Mobile App
Dallas, Texas-based money transfer giant MoneyGram has announced a new cryptocurrency service that allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH) on the company’s mobile app. The new feature is powered by the crypto cash exchange company Coinme. While the list of available cryptocurrencies...
u.today
Exodus Wallet on Adding Cardano Native Tokens: “Never Say Never”
Exodus, a non-custodial private crypto wallet, hasn’t ruled out adding support for Cardano’s native tokens in a recent tweet. “No plans for Cardano native tokens on the horizon just yet, but never say never,” the company said. Its reply came after NMKR founder Patrick Tobler said that...
u.today
Update on Cardano from FTX CEO Causes Frustration Following MASK Listing
The founder and CEO of major crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has once again triggered the Cardano community. This time the occasion was the crypto entrepreneur's response to the accusation that FTX is listing all random tokens that involve entities affiliated with the exchange and Bankman-Fried, but are still unable to launch spot trading on ADA.
