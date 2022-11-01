U.Today presents to you the top four stories over the past day; don’t miss this piece!. Justin Sun, who predicted every Ethereum top, now transferred $50 million to Binance. Yesterday, former CEO of Tron Justin Sun reportedly moved $50 million to Binance. The transfer was widely discussed by the crypto community, as the last time Sun shifted a large amount of stablecoins, Ethereum spiked above $1,600. The transfer took place while the second-biggest crypto is struggling to surpass the $1,600 price level. To continue moving up, ETH desperately needs support from whales. The $50 million support from Sun only could start a reaction on the markets and initiate yet another rally. At the moment of writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,555, per CoinMarketCap.

1 DAY AGO