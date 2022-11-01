Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…
Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
u.today
Dogecoin Can Hit $0.2, According to Elliot's Waves: Crypto Market Review, November 1
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
u.today
XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Explodes 105% In Last 7 Days – What Can Stop This Animal?
The animal instinct of Dogecoin is very apparent these days, as the canine-themed crypto sustains its aggressive run that catapulted it to the highest it has been since May. Earlier today, the crypto registered a whopping 105% weekly gain though it shed 3.6% during the last hour at the time of this writing, trimming its gains in the last seven days to 99%.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Issues Alert for Shiba Inu, Predicts Rallies for Dogecoin and Two Additional Altcoins
A crypto strategist known for his timely altcoin calls says traders looking to suddenly flip bullish on meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) at current levels should exercise caution. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,700 Twitter followers that Shiba Inu might be losing some steam after failing to break key resistance levels.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Correctly Called Massive Bitcoin and Crypto Crash Forecasts Imminent Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce – With a Catch
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted crypto’s 2022 crash now sees Bitcoin (BTC) bouncing with a major catch. Pseudonymous trader Capo tells their 575,800 Twitter followers that they still think BTC will bounce as high as $21,500 after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech yesterday announcing another interest rate hike.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
u.today
SHIB Price in Powerful Action as It Nears Inflection Point
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $130,000,000 in Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP Within Hours – Here’s the Destination
Deep-pocketed crypto whales are moving over $130 million worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP as crypto markets plateau this week. An unknown wallet sent 150 million DOGE worth more than $20.7 million to another unknown wallet on Tuesday, according to the blockchain-tracking platform Whale Alert. A half-hour later, a third...
dailyhodl.com
Breakouts Underway for Ethereum, Cardano and Dogecoin, Says Top Analyst – Here Are His Price Targets
A popular crypto strategist says a trio of altcoins are in the process of taking out key resistance levels on the weekly or monthly time frame. Pseudonymous analyst Rekt tells his 329,100 Twitter followers that Ethereum (ETH) has managed to breach the diagonal resistance that has kept bulls at bay since ETH rallied above $2,000 in August.
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Prediction for November
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market welcomes a new cryptocurrency almost every day, but one coin that has managed to stay relevant for over a decade is Bitcoin. Introduced in 2008, the brainchild of Satoshi Nakamoto is still the number one cryptocurrency since its launch.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Are Trending Again… But Market Experts Reveal An Even Better Pick – Snowfall Protocol!
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been making a comeback lately, but many experts believe that there is an even better cryptocurrency to invest in; Snowfall Protocol (SNW)!. Why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Better Than Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Here are a few reasons why Snowfall Protocol...
u.today
Shiba Inu Breaks Startling Record in Recent Market Decline
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
