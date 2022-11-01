Read full article on original website
How to Make Pumpkin Pudding Cookies
The season for all things pumpkin starts earlier every year. And while pumpkin desserts such as pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread shine in the spotlight, what about cookies? It’s time to put pumpkin pudding cookies at the top of your fall baking list. Adding a packet of pumpkin spice...
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Real Simple
Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin spice fans, rejoice! Grab that shaker of pumpkin spice from the cupboard and make this easy pumpkin bread. Calling for just 10 ingredients, this tender loaf is versatile and not overly sweet. It makes a perfect autumnal gift or a simple breakfast or snack with a cup of tea. Better yet, make this pumpkin bread to use in this (Pumpkin Bread Trifle with Pepita Streusel) for a stunning and satisfying dessert. If you’ve run out of pumpkin pie spice, make your own by mixing a few tablespoons of ground cinnamon with a couple teaspoons each of ground ginger and nutmeg, and about a teaspoon each ground cloves and allspice.
BHG
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
gordonramsayclub.com
Kahlúa Coffee Brownie Cheesecake
This Kahlúa coffee brownie cheesecake is a very delicious and unique dessert with coffee and chocolate flavor. So, if you like the flavor of coffee and liqueur in desserts then this is ideal for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the brownie bottom:. 1/2 cups loosely packed pitted...
The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes
Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Fluff
This easy Peanut Butter Fluff recipe makes a rich and creamy dessert dip in 10 minutes. A simple combination of cream cheese, peanut butter, instant pudding, and whipped topping is folded together and filled with plenty of chocolate and peanut butter flavor and candy pieces. Reese’s Peanut Butter Fluff Recipe...
Blueberry Banana Bread
Yes! Creamy, mellow banana and tart, vibrant blueberries are natural partners. In fact, they show up together in quite a few recipes: blueberry-banana smoothies and blueberry banana snack cake, for example. Mixing blueberries into banana bread batter gives this classic quick bread an extra pop of sweet, tangy flavor. Fresh...
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chocolate and salted peanut biscuits
Weigh 120g of plain flour, 30g of cocoa powder and 1½ tsp of baking powder and set aside. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Chop 100g of dark chocolate into small pieces, setting 35g of it aside. Melt the larger quantity of chocolate in a bowl resting over a pan of simmering water. Avoid the temptation to stir. As soon as the chocolate is melted, remove from the heat.
Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe
1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
recipesgram.com
Stuffed Brownie and Peanut Butter Frosting
This stuffed brownie and peanut butter frosting recipe are so chocolatey, rich and creamy! Plus, the preparation method is so easy and simple. Surprise your family or friends with this delicious dessert – they will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 package (19.5 ounces) brownie mix.
gordonramsayclub.com
Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Brownies
These chocolate mousse brownies are so cute, chocolaty, fluffy and delicious! When they are baking the kitchens smells so good! Your family and friends will love them. The combination of mousse and brownies is so perfect! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus 30 to bake – simple as that! Here is the recipe:
How to Make Your Own Coffee Creamer
I love coffee-flavored things (think ice cream, candy and frosting), but ironically enough, when I’m mug in hand, I love flavored things in my coffee. I’m talkin’ creamer. I’ve dabbled in the basics, such as French vanilla and sweet cream. And I’ve even ventured out into creme brûlée and Coffee-Mate’s Rice Krispies creamer. (Here are our Test Kitchen’s favorite coffee creamers.)
Allrecipes.com
Fudge Stripe Cookies
Combine butter and sugar in a stand mixer and beat with the paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of the mixing bowl once or twice. Add egg, vanilla, and salt; beat until well-incorporated, about 30 seconds. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour, beating on low until just combined, about 1 minute.
Epicurious
Everyone Gets a Crispy Piece With Sheet-Pan Mac and Cheese
I can confidently say that the best part of baked mac and cheese is the crunchy top: noodles just starting to char, ideally coated with a layer of crispy breadcrumbs. Really, those crunchies are the main reason to transfer a dish that could be finished on the stove (in less time! with fewer dishes!) to another vessel and then bake it.
Thanksgiving appetizer recipes to get the food festivities started
Check out these festive Thanksgiving appetizer recipes.
12tomatoes.com
Ranch Spinach Dip
Oh, spinach dip. How we love thee! From the hot and bubbly ones to the basic tubs of it you find in a cold case, there’s no going wrong with a cheesy spinach dip. We’ve made our fair shares of different versions over the years, but one we had never tried was a Ranch Spinach Dip. Really, I don’t know how we didn’t think of it earlier because we are BIG fans of ranch around here. Maybe it’s my Michigan roots or maybe ranch is just a heaven sent flavor, either way this dip gets our official seal of approval!
