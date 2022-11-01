Read full article on original website
Related
wunc.org
Q&A: Why voters in NC should trust the state's elections process
North Carolinians have been casting votes for the 2022 midterm elections since mid-September with the processing of mail-in ballots. And they've been voting in person at one-stop sites since October 20. Along with the variety of ways votes are collected in North Carolina, there are specific, painstaking administrative steps for counting and reporting those votes. And it's a lack of understanding about this process that can often lead to misinformation and skepticism about election results.
wunc.org
Poll: North Carolina voters energized for midterms, but pessimistic about state of politics
Voter enthusiasm is high in North Carolina with less than a week to go before Election Day for this year's midterms. But a recent survey from Meredith College shows spirits are low when it comes to the state of politics here in North Carolina and across the country. The poll,...
wunc.org
PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice
A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
wunc.org
EPA funds air quality studies in underserved communities
The EPA has awarded $53 million in grants for air quality testing in communities around the country, including three in North Carolina. The money will go to areas where pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic have led to environmental and health disparities. The grants include:. $500,000 to CleanAIRE NC for a...
Comments / 0