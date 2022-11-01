Read full article on original website
Ballads of Hongye - Official Release Date Trailer
Ballads of Hongye is a unique city-builder strategy game. As the local magistrate, you must carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County as you discover a unique story. Ballads of Hongye releases on November 15 on Steam. The game will also be released on the Epic Games Store in the near future.
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game Reveals Gameplay Details and Release Date
The world of Star Wars is expanding once again, and this time the galaxy far far away is venturing into the world of deck building with Fantasy Flight Games' Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game! Fantasy Flight Games previously announced the game but released no other information, and thankfully they've now pulled the curtain back on not only how the game plays but also when it is expected to release. Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game is a game for two players, and you'll control either the Galactic Empire or Rebel Alliance as you strengthen your forces and attempt to take out the other players' bases, and you can get your hands on the game when it releases in March of 2023.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
Terra Nil - Official Day of the Devs November 2022 Trailer
Get another look at the world of Terra Nil, an upcoming reverse city builder game about ecosystem restoration. Check out the trailer from the Day of the Devs November 2022 showcase to see the reveal that Terra Nil is coming to Steam and Netflix games in 2023.
God of War Ragnarok Review
How do you follow up on one of the greatest video games of all time? Sony Santa Monica finds itself in a situation not dissimilar to when Francis Ford Coppola created the sequel to his mob movie masterpiece, The Godfather. Like part two of the Corleone story, God of War Ragnarok puts a fierce, younger member of the family directly under the microscope. In doing so it manages to reach the heights of its predecessor and, in some ways, even tower above it. The writing, performances, and music are each exceptional, bringing this expansive Norse tapestry to life – but even as it holds your heart in one hand with its elegantly told story it’s crunching bones in the other with fantastically ferocious combat. It all binds together to forge a monumental action epic that adds yet another impressive landmark to the video game landscape.
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games, Including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. As revealed by PlayStation.Blog, the full list of games also includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious...
How to Watch One Piece Film: Red – Release Date and Streaming Status
Anime fans have a big theatrical release to look forward to this weekend with One Piece Film: Red. Fans of the series especially won't want to miss this one, as our One Piece Film: Red review called it "the best One Piece movie of the last decade." One Piece Film:...
EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.
Exclusive: Check Out This Beautiful New Lightning Card in the Final Fantasy TCG
The upcoming Final Fantasy Trading Card Game set, Resurgence of Power, will soon release this year on December 9. The new booster set is packed full of fan favorites from Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, and Final Fantasy 13 just to name a few. Speaking of Final Fantasy 13, we have an exclusive reveal of the newest Lightning card, one of the rarest cards in the set. Take a look in all its glory:
Latest Sci-Fi News: There’s still hope for a ‘Star Wars’ icon’s return as a long-awaited video game adaptation gets a release date at last
Today was a big day in the wide-ranging world of sci-fi movies and TV as we were treated to a truckload of updates about a bevy of highly anticipated upcoming projects in the genre. First of all, a new trailer dropped for a blockbuster sequel that’s been over a decade in the making, while a release date has finally been revealed for a video game adaptation that fans started to wonder wouldn’t arrive before the end of the world.
Atomic Heart Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Atomic Heart" is a single-player first-person shooter that appears to be inspired by games like "Bioshock" and "Prey" (2017). Developed by Mundfish, "Atomic Heart" takes place in an alternate future where technological advances lead humanity into a short-lived utopia. However, these same technological advances also eventually led to the creation of mutants, and it isn't long before all of the progress crumbles in the human-built paradise. Armed with cutting-edge firearms and a special glove that provides access to various special powers, players must master their tools and environment to plumb the deepest secrets of "Atomic Heart."
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Plan B: Terraform - Official Announcement Trailer
Plan B: Terraform is a sci-fi management sandbox game that tasks you with managing a newly discovered planet. Mine resources, process and transport them to the cities to keep colonizing and growing the population. Plan B: Terraform is coming to Steam in early 2023.
New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today and Has an 88 Metacritic Score
Xbox Game Pass has been updated with a new game; a game that literally just released today and currently boasts a very impressive Metacritic score of 88. How long the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know, but it's available across all versions of the subscription service: Cloud, Console, and PC. It also doesn't matter what tier you're subscribed to -- standard or Ultimate -- as it's available via both.
The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
Xbox Game Pass Titles for November 2022 Include Pentiment, Football Manager 2023, Somerville, and More; Game Pass Stats Revealed and More
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription plan that console and PC players can subscribe to for free titles each month, along with several other benefits. The popular subscription service recently announced the new lineup of games that will be available for this, and it includes titles like Football Manager 2023, Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, Somerville and many more.
Xbox Game Pass in November 2022: Return to Monkey Island, Vampire Survivors, and More
So it's not a blow your socks off get ready for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 month(s) like last year, but there's still another extremely strong month ahead for Xbox Game Pass members. Xbox has confirmed its first round of games for Game Pass in November, and there's certainly a few that'll prick your ears up. Just remember, these are only the first wave of games announced this month, we'll likely get a few more announcements in and around November 15.
