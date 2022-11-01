Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
'Epic Didn't Really Know What to Do With the Franchise,' Cliff Bleszinski on the Gears of War Sale to Xbox
While Gears of War has always been connected to the Xbox brand, the series was created by Epic Games as an exclusive. And though the series eventually found its way to Microsoft's first-party portfolio, lead designer Cliff Bleszinski shared his thoughts on the sale. IGN sat down with Bleszinski for...
IGN
Overdose, Hideo Kojima's Next Game, May Have Leaked Again
Hideo Kojima's rumored horror game Overdose has surfaced again, with leaked images of a character played by Death Stranding actor Margaret Qualley apparently circulating online. According to a report from leaker Tom Henderson on Insider Gaming, screenshots of Kojima's Overdose have allegedly started to make the rounds in multiple private...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
IGN
Hideo Kojima Responds to the Rumors of His Involvement With Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned
Hideo Kojima has responded to the rumors and fan theories that he was involved in the development of Blue Box Game Studios' Abandoned and that it was secretly the next entry in the Silent Hill franchise. Kojima has confirmed he has no involvement and calls rumors of any connection to Blue Box a "nuisance."
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
Ryan Karazija, The Frontman Of Low Roar And A Contributor To Death Stranding, Has Recently Passed Away
Ryan Karazija, the band leader responsible for a significant amount of the music in Death Stranding, died recently at the age of 40 +for reasons that are unclear. In 2011, Karazija established the electronica project known as Low Roar, and since then, he has released a total of five albums under the moniker.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Review
How do you follow up on one of the greatest video games of all time? Sony Santa Monica finds itself in a situation not dissimilar to when Francis Ford Coppola created the sequel to his mob movie masterpiece, The Godfather. Like part two of the Corleone story, God of War Ragnarok puts a fierce, younger member of the family directly under the microscope. In doing so it manages to reach the heights of its predecessor and, in some ways, even tower above it. The writing, performances, and music are each exceptional, bringing this expansive Norse tapestry to life – but even as it holds your heart in one hand with its elegantly told story it’s crunching bones in the other with fantastically ferocious combat. It all binds together to forge a monumental action epic that adds yet another impressive landmark to the video game landscape.
Hideo Kojima solves one teaser, immediately posts another
Deadpool 2 actress Shioli Kutsuna has been revealed for the new project
IGN
God of War Ragnarok's Latest Japanese Trailer Is Wonderful and Surprisingly Upbeat
God of War Ragnarok's latest Japanese is a wonderful surprise that is shockingly upbeat in all the best ways. Shared on PlayStation Japan's Twitter, the trailer features footage of God of War Ragnarok placed in between scenes of three men dancing and singing in a beautiful and colorful forest and mountainous setting. Saying any more would ruin the joy and surprise of it all, so here it is for your viewing pleasure!
IGN
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
IGN
Deus Ex Franchise Has a New Title in Early Development at Eidos Montreal
Deus Ex may be getting a new instalment in the series from Eidos Montreal. The studio is also working on a new IP and collaborating with Xbox to co-develop games such as Fable. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier reported that Embracer Group is shutting down Onoma, which is the company rebranded...
IGN
EA Reiterates a 'Major' Game Will Be Released Before April 2023 and It May Just Be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
EA has reiterated that a game the company is describing as a "Major IP" will be released before March 31, 2023, and it just may or may not be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. On Page 10 of EA's Q2 FY 2023 Results slideshow, EA lists the games it is expecting to release before the end of its Fiscal Year 2023 on March 31, 2023. While there are many games we've already learned about in its Q4 list, including the Dead Space Remake, PGA Tour, Super Mega Baseball, and Wild Hearts, there is one game listed only as "Major IP" that is quite notable.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Trailer Features Ben Stiller as Kratos; Transmog Feature Confirmed as Devs Share Deep-Dives on Character Design and More
Sony has released a new trailer for God of War Ragnarök, which features Ben Stiller as Kratos. He is joined by John Travolta and LeBron James as Stiller is a parent support group leader for them and their kids. Stiller explains to James, Travolta, and their children “how the...
IGN
Sony Announces 11 New PlayStation VR2 Games, Including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Alongside announcing the release date and price of PlayStation VR2, Sony has additionally revealed 11 new games headed to the platform, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR. As revealed by PlayStation.Blog, the full list of games also includes Crossfire: Sierra Squad, The Light Brigade, Cities VR - Enhanced Edition, Cosmonious...
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
IGN
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Won't Arrive Before 2023; UI to get Revamp After Warzone 2.0 launch and More
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been creating waves in the gaming industry since launch. Through the latest revelation, we were able to learn their earnings within the first three days. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 earned more than $800 million in 'sell through' within the first three days. More exciting news for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been revealed by Treyarch.
Ars Technica
God of War Ragnarök review: A scattered but strong sequel
It's been four years now since Sony reimagined the remorseless god of war Kratos as a meme-worthy single father struggling to connect with his son. A few years have also passed between the events of that game and those of God of War: Ragnarök, a less focused game that still serves as a worthy sequel that slots easily into the same groove as that reboot.
IGN
Xbox Game Pass Titles for November 2022 Include Pentiment, Football Manager 2023, Somerville, and More; Game Pass Stats Revealed and More
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription plan that console and PC players can subscribe to for free titles each month, along with several other benefits. The popular subscription service recently announced the new lineup of games that will be available for this, and it includes titles like Football Manager 2023, Return to Monkey Island, Pentiment, Somerville and many more.
Comments / 0